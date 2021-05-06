Anthony Pfluke at Haleakalāʻ. PC: James Flynn

Maui’s Anthony Pfluke has earned his first Nā Hōkū Hanohano nomination for his latest album, featuring all original songs, “We Will Rise,” in the category for Acoustic Contemporary Album of the Year.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter was born and raised on Maui. He performs Hawaiian music, contemporary and island style, and his original compositions on the guitar, ‘ukulele, and piano.

Anthony has been playing and singing for more than eight years and has been involved in many events around the island and elsewhere including the Concert for Our Lives at the MACC in 2018 as well as the Maui ‘Ukulele Festival, November’s MACC drive-in concerts, and at many of Maui’s top resorts.

“I’m so honored to be nominated, and especially honored to be amongst one of my first teachers, unko Rama Camarillo, and the other amazing musicians in my category,” said Pfluke.

The complete list of nominees in the category include:

First Dance by Kaleo Phillips (Maui Tribe Records)

Kuʻu Wahi Pili by Rama Camarillo (No Label)

We Will Rise by Anthony Pfluke (Maui Anthony LLC)

Endless Shore by Frank Kaʻanoʻi (Frank Kaʻanoʻi Music)

Malia by Jimmy Burgess (Jimmy Burgess Music)

Pfluke will be continuing his weekly appearances at Nalu’s South Shore Grill 6:30-9 p.m. every Friday, and 6-8 p.m. on Sundays.

He is also the featured performer at this weekend’s Live @ The MACC show, this Saturday, May 8, at 7:30 p.m. The show can be viewed for free, Live on the Maui Arts and Cultural Center Facebook Page, the MACC website, YouTube page, and also on Akaku Channel 55.

The Live @ the MACC series is made possible by the generous support of the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development. The series is designed to bring much needed opportunities for many of Hawai‘i’s performing artists and in a combination of live/virtual or safe/live-in-person events that meet or exceed current CDC guidelines.