Pacific Whale Foundation’s Popular Ocean Camp Returns with Summer Sessions. PC: PWF

Pacific Whale Foundation’s popular Ocean Camp returns for Summer 2021. The camp teaches elementary schoolchildren about marine wildlife and conservation with engaging daily hands-on science lessons, expressive crafts, team-building games and activities, and nature-based inquiry.

Although the in-person sessions for 2nd- through 5th-graders on Maui are full, there are still spots available for PWF’s popular virtual sessions that allows 1st- through 5th-graders to attend Ocean Camp from anywhere in the world.

“We are extremely grateful to Doolin Foundation for Biodiversity and The Reinhold Foundation for prioritizing and supporting PWF’s Education efforts, including our Virtual Ocean Camp program,” said PWF Education Manager Robyn Ehrlich. “We are thrilled to be able to continue offering this program at a subsidized rate, so that this program can continue to reach as many future ocean stewards as possible, no matter where they are.”

The camp runs June 21-25, July 5-9 and July 19-23. Each weeklong session of Virtual Ocean Camp, explores a unique ocean-related theme and a thoughtfully crafted virtual approach that includes approximately two hours of daily live online engagement and educational activities via a password-protected online visual communication platform that encourages group participation.

Kids learn the importance of protecting the ocean and sea life via a curated program presented by PWF education specialists. Campers will also be provided with optional daily science and craft activities that can be completed offline and often outdoors, either independently or in concert with others.

Themes for Virtual Ocean Camp — Summer 2021 are as follows:

“A,B, SEAS” (June 21-25) offers a deep dive into the ocean ecosystem that provides life for all beings on Earth

“NO BONES ABOUT IT” (July 5-9) examines the history and environmental importance of cartilaginous fish, such as sharks, skates, rays and chimaeras; and

“WHERE THE PALM TREES SWAY” (July 19–23) which explores the rich biodiversity of the Hawaiian Islands, from plants and animals to volcanic peaks.

The cost of the virtual program is $50 per camper per week ($40 for PWF members). Each Virtual Ocean Camp summer session can accommodate a maximum of 15 campers, so early registration is strongly recommended.

Due to the overwhelming response to the in-person Ocean Camp, PWF has established a waitlist for those still interested in attending these sessions. To be added to the waitlist, email [email protected]

To sign up or for more information about Virtual Ocean Camp — Summer 2021, visit pacificwhale.org/education/ocean-camp, contact the Education department at 808-856-8341 or email [email protected]