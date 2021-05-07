Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify two men suspected of stealing a truck and other items as the Pukulani Country Club Maintenance Shop. Photo Courtesy: MPD

Maui Police Department is requesting assistance from the public regarding an ongoing burglary investigation that includes a stolen 2005 White Ford F350 flatbed truck with the license plate 689 MDA.

On Sunday, April 25, 2021, at about 1:44 am, two men broke into the Pukalani Country Club Maintenance Shop and stole the truck and multiple items, including:

Shindaiwa string trimmers (weed wacker)

Husqvarna Backpack Blowers

Dewalt 20 volt, battery-operated power toolset

Yamaha gas powered golf cart

The stolen Ford truck is described as a single cab with wood side panels, and possibly has front or rear-end damage, and on the driver side, the side mirror broke off as it is believed to have been used to ram open the gates.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please call the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966. Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards in the sum up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for felony crimes; the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases or the capture of felony fugitives.