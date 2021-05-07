Maui News
Small Craft Advisory Issued for Some Waters Around Maui
The National Weather Service has issued a small craft advisory until 6 pm Friday for Māʻalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, ʻAle-nui-hāhā Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
East winds of 25 knots are expected except north in Māʻalaea Bay.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
