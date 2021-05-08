DTRIC Insurance, its employees and agency partners are inviting the community to join its virtual school supply drive to support Helping Hands Hawai‘i’s Ready to Learn program. DTRIC will match donations up to $10,000 during the month-long campaign which started this week and runs through May 28, 2021.

“No child should have to go without basic school supplies, they all need the tools to do their best in the classroom,” said Michele Saito, President and CEO of DTRIC Insurance. “Supporting community organizations that provide vital social services is one of DTRIC’s core values and we’re proud to support Helping Hands Hawai‘i’s Ready to Learn program.”

RTL will use monetary donations to bulk-purchase supplies to prepare basic school supply kits for students of all grade levels. These kits contain some of the most common supplies found on the Department of Education’s back-to-school lists. In addition to composition books, pencils, crayons, erasers and folder paper; hand sanitizers, face masks, USB drives and earbuds will also be included to ensure children learn in a safe and healthy environment.

“Having school supplies from the first day of school, not only prepares students for learning in the classroom but also give them self-confidence and a feeling of self-worth,” said Susan Furuta, President and CEO of Helping Hands Hawai‘i. “We are thankful for DTRIC’s support of our keiki and Ready to Learn.”

The public can donate to DTRIC’s virtual RTL school supply drive online. Donations to the campaign will make an even bigger impact as DTRIC pledges to match contribution – dollar for dollar – up to $10,000.

Contributions during the drive dates will be automatically earmarked for the RTL program. Donation can also be made by mail by sending checks – made payable to “Helping Hands Hawai‘i” – to Ready to Learn Program, c/o Helping Hands Hawai‘i, 2100 N. Nimitz Hwy., Honolulu, HI 96819. Write “Ready to Learn” in the memo section.