Maui Police Department Training Set for War Memorial Football Stadium
May 8, 2021, 10:11 AM HST
The Maui Police Department will hold personnel training sessions at the War Memorial Football Stadium and Satoki Yamamoto Track and Field Facility for three hours in the morning on various dates this year.
The facilities will be unavailable to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the following dates:
- May 18, 2021
- June 8, 2021
- July 13, 2021
- Aug. 10, 2021
- Sept. 14, 2021
- Oct. 12, 2021
- Nov. 9, 2021
- Dec. 14, 2021
The Department of Parks and Recreation apologized for any inconvenience to the community.
