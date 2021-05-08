Satoki Yamamoto Track at War Memorial Stadium. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden photo

The Maui Police Department will hold personnel training sessions at the War Memorial Football Stadium and Satoki Yamamoto Track and Field Facility for three hours in the morning on various dates this year.

The facilities will be unavailable to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the following dates:

May 18, 2021

June 8, 2021

July 13, 2021

Aug. 10, 2021

Sept. 14, 2021

Oct. 12, 2021

Nov. 9, 2021

Dec. 14, 2021

The Department of Parks and Recreation apologized for any inconvenience to the community.