Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:49 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 01:27 PM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 07:12 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 12:48 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 07:07 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:56 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 6:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along all shores will remain below High Surf Advisory levels through next week. A small NW swell is expected to arrive Sunday before slowly diminishing Monday through Wednesday. Small swells arriving from the southern hemisphere will bring only a little increase in surf heights along S facing shores this weekend, and will likely keep surf from going flat for most of next week. Trade winds will deliver relatively small, short-period waves to E facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.