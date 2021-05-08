Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 08, 2021

May 8, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:49 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 01:27 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:53 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 07:12 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 12:48 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 07:07 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:54 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along all shores will remain below High Surf Advisory levels through next week. A small NW swell is expected to arrive Sunday before slowly diminishing Monday through Wednesday. Small swells arriving from the southern hemisphere will bring only a little increase in surf heights along S facing shores this weekend, and will likely keep surf from going flat for most of next week. Trade winds will deliver relatively small, short-period waves to E facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




