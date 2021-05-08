Maui Surf Forecast for May 08, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:53 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:54 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along all shores will remain below High Surf Advisory levels through next week. A small NW swell is expected to arrive Sunday before slowly diminishing Monday through Wednesday. Small swells arriving from the southern hemisphere will bring only a little increase in surf heights along S facing shores this weekend, and will likely keep surf from going flat for most of next week. Trade winds will deliver relatively small, short-period waves to E facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com