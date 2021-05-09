Maui News
DOH Encourages Parents of Incoming 7th Graders to Schedule Back-to-School Appointments Now
May 9, 2021, 2:25 PM HST
* Updated May 5, 10:32 AM
* Updated May 5, 10:32 AM
A
A
A
Hawai‘i state law requires all students receive a physical exam and age-appropriate immunizations before starting seventh grade. Parents of children who have not received a well-child visit and vaccinations within the past year are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider and schedule an appointment.
Before the first day of school, all seventh-grade students “must provide documentation of having received the following vaccines or risk being excluded,” according to the DOH.
- Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis vaccine)
- HPV (human papillomavirus vaccine)
- MCV (meningococcal conjugate vaccine)
A physical exam is also required within 12 months before starting seventh grade.
What parents need to do:
- During this visit, the healthcare provider will:
- Conduct a physical exam and administer immunizations
- Answer your and your child’s questions about health and wellness
- Complete the required form
- Submit the completed form to the school your child will attend before the first day of seventh grade
For more information, visit VaxToSchoolHawaii.com.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (5)
Trending Now
1‘Soft-Launch’ of Maui’s New Post-Arrival Testing Program Underway at Kahului Airport 2In Time for Mother’s Day, Less Restrictive COVID-19 Rules Take Effect for Maui 3Cast Announced for ABC’s “The Ultimate Surfer” Competition Summer Series 4A&B Sells 5 Land Parcels at Maui Business Park and Expands Development’s Offerings 5Maui Obituaries: Week Ending May 9, 2021 6Starting May 11, Inter-County Travelers Vaccinated in Hawaiʻi Can Skip COVID-19 Pre-Travel Testing