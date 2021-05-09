Hawai‘i state law requires all students receive a physical exam and age-appropriate immunizations before starting seventh grade. PC: Hawaii Department of Health VaxToSchool website

Hawai‘i state law requires all students receive a physical exam and age-appropriate immunizations before starting seventh grade. Parents of children who have not received a well-child visit and vaccinations within the past year are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider and schedule an appointment.

Before the first day of school, all seventh-grade students “must provide documentation of having received the following vaccines or risk being excluded,” according to the DOH.

Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis vaccine)

HPV (human papillomavirus vaccine)

MCV (meningococcal conjugate vaccine)

A physical exam is also required within 12 months before starting seventh grade.

What parents need to do:

During this visit, the healthcare provider will: Conduct a physical exam and administer immunizations Answer your and your child’s questions about health and wellness Complete the required form

Submit the completed form to the school your child will attend before the first day of seventh grade

For more information, visit VaxToSchoolHawaii.com.