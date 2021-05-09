Maui Obituaries for the week ending May 9, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Urbana Lopez

Dec. 10, 1927 – March 30, 2021

Urbana M. Lopez, 93 of Wailuku, Maui passed on March 30, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. She was born on Dec. 10, 1927 to Gregorio Miniano & Manuela Coloma.

She is survived by her sons; Romualdo (Erlinda) Lopez, Hector (Josephine) Lopez, Mario (Gloria) Lopez, daughters; Rose Mary Lopez, Eloisa (Mark) Mizuno, Myriam Lopez, Maria (Parrish) Purdy, 30 grandchildren & 33 great-grandchildren.

She is pre-deceased by her husband; Atilano B. Lopez & sons; Ricardo Lopez, Atilano Lopez Jr., & Edgar Lopez Sr.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Norman’s Mortuary.

Due to the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19, we the family of Urbana Miniano Lopez kindly ask for those in attendance to wear your mask and apply social distancing at all times.

Josephine Itliong Paet

Jan. 26, 1960 – April 18, 2021

Josephine Itliong Paet, 61 of Lacey, Washington passed on April 18, 2021. She was born in Laoac, Philippines to Francisco Itilong & Juliana Dulay on Jan. 26, 1960.

She worked at Madigan Army Medical Center as a certified tumor registrar.

She is survived by her husband; Danny A. Paet, mother; Juliana Dulay Itliong, son; Michael (Noelle) Paet, daughter; Kristel Paet, grandchildren; Lucas, Landon & Lennox, brothers Roberto (Perlita) Itliong, Armenio (Lucrecia) Iltiong, William (Cristina) Itliong, Virgilio (Eliza) Itliong, Orlando (Marissa) Itliong, & sisters; Elyzabeth Itliong & Rosalie (Arnold) Ancheta.

She is pre-deceased by her father; Francisco Itliong.

Due to the on-going pandemic of COVID-19, we the family, kindly ask for those in attendance to wear your masks and practice social distancing at all times. Temperature checks will be done on entry in to the funeral home.

Seating is RSVP only. All other attendees will need to do a walk-thru visitation and exit the rear of the funeral.

Luisa Visaya Antonio “Mamang Luz” Corpuz

Jan. 30, 1943 – April 21, 2021

Luisa Visaya Corpuz, 78

Our beloved Mother had passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in the care of Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born in Isabela, Philippines to the late Enrique Visaya & Lusita Asia on Jan.30, 1943.

Luisa will continue to live in the hearts of her dedicated husband, Glicerio Manuel Corpuz; sons, Edwin (Jean) Antonio, Jerry (Tessie) Antonio, Nelson (Susan) Antonio, Charlie (Alice) Antonio, Eulogio (Gie) Antonio Jr.; daughters, Mary Ann (Roland) Almogela, Maricris (Jess) Briones, Marisol (Sandi) Batoon, DMD, Marivic (Rod) Caguioa, DMD; Marisa Orodio; 30 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents and siblings, Felomino Visaya, Lorenzo Visaya, Roberto Visaya, Pacita Liclican, Teodoro Visaya, Jurity Castro, Bonifacio Visaya and Edison Visaya.

Visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Due to the on-going pandemic, we the family of Luisa Visaya Corpuz kindly ask for those in attendance to wear your masks and apply social distancing at all times.

Makiteline Siale

April 18, 1962 – May 03, 2021

Due to the on-going pandemic of COVID-19, we the family, kindly ask for those in attendance to wear your masks and practice social distancing at all times. Temp checks will be done at the door.

ALL Family & Friends that will not have a RSVP seating must walk through the chapel and exit the rear. NO gathering on the property and in the funeral home will not be permitted. We thank you for your cooperation.

Edward James Schmitt, 65, of Kīhei, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was born to William and Laurie Schmitt in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 19, 1955.

Edward grew up in Wayne, Pennsylvania and graduated from Conestoga High School (class of 1973). He studied at Southwest Minnesota State University, Cabrillo College, and Temple University, where he received his Bachelor’s degree. For several peripatetic years, he lived in a variety of places across the United States and had a number of adventures, such as working on fishing boats off the coast of Alaska. He first came to Hawaii as a fisherman in the late 1980s and immediately felt at home. After working as a taxi driver in Honolulu for a few years, he settled in Kihei where he worked as a taxi driver and a security guard and helped design and build a fishing boat.

Edward was a kind man who lived a simple life and marched to his own drummer. He enjoyed swimming. He loved to read and was a regular visitor to the library. He followed current events avidly and argued passionately about politics.

He is greatly missed by his father, William F. Schmitt, his stepmother, Joan Schmitt, his sister, Johanna Schmitt, his stepsisters Caren Diamond and Liane Robinson, and his stepbrother Alan Schleifer. His mother, Laurie Schmitt, preceded him in death.

Memorial services scattering of ashes will be private.

Raphael Morreira

July 17, 1926 – April 12, 2021

Nancy Yoshiko Kiyabu

May 14, 1929 – April 23, 2021

Nancy Yoshiko Kiyabu, 91, of Kahului, Maui, passed away on April 23, 2021, at Hale Makua, Kahului.

Nancy was born on May 14, 1929, in Okinawa, Japan. She immigrated to Hawaii in 1959 and spent the early years being a stay-at-home mom. She later worked for the Hawaii Hochi as a Japanese newspaper reporter and Noda Market as a produce clerk. She was a member of Maui Okinawa Kenjin Kai, Kahului Jodo Mission, Nakayama Minyo Kai, and the Japanese Cultural Society.

She was predeceased by her husband, Sakae Kiyabu. She is survived by her children Linda, Glen (Jeri), and Mark; her grandchildren Joshua, Alycia Ashley, and Jeremy; and former daughter in law, Evelyn Ritamal.

The family would like to thank Maui Adult Day Care Center, Oceanview; Hale Makua, Kahului, Pikake Unit; and Hospice Maui for their compassion and care through the last few years of Nancy’s life.

A private family service will be held, followed by a public drive through visitation on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 3:30-5 p.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului.

Sept. 16, 1945 – May 03, 2021

Jacob Aki, Jr., 75, of Waikoloa, Hawaii died May 3, 2021 in Waikoloa. He was born September 16, 1945, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Jacob worked in the construction industry.

He is survived by spouse Mamo; sons Robert (Gina) Aki of Lodi, California; Jeff (Chelsie) Kinsey of Garden Grove, California; daughters Carol (Paul) Tsushima of Redlands, California; Susan (Jim) Sanford of Saugus, California; Malia Kinsey of Kapaau, Hawaii; brothers Edward (Susie) Aki of Texas; Daniel (Fran) Aki of Kauai; sister Sharon Lauriat of Louisville, Kentucky; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held.

Kenneth Elmer-Kala Hunt

Nov. 7, 1948 – April 20, 2021

Kenneth Elmer-Kala Hunt passed away of natural causes on April 20, 2021 at 8:45 p.m. in Wailuku, Maui, Hawaiʻi.

He was 72 years of age. He was born on Nov. 7, 1948 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and is enrolled member of the Laguna Pueblo Tribe of New Mexico.

He Survived by: His wife of 27 years, Melanie Kala-Hunt and her children Isaac and Karis Trono; Sisters; Carol Ann Hunt and Marijo Beth Hunt of Laguna Pueblo, New Mexico. His God Daughter, Matha Frances Purley-Yazzie her husband TroyYazzie and their children Kate Purley, Rachel Estevan, Arturo and Dominik and five other God Children.

Funeral services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary, Wailuku, Maui, Hawaiʻi on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Private family seating only RSVP; 8-10 a.m.

Public walk through visitation memorial from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

We Thank you for the prayers and love you shared with Ken in the 28 years he has been with us in Hawaiʻi.

Due to the on-going pandemic of COVID-19, we kindly ask for those in attendance to wear your masks and practice social distancing during your visitation. All family and friends that do not have a RSVP seat in the chapel must walk through the chapel and exit the rear of the facility. LIMITED SEATING

Rizalina Manuel Alipio

March 25, 1925 – April 3, 2021

Rizalina Manuel Alipio, 96

Rizalina Manuel Alipio, 96 or Waikapū, Maui went to heaven on Holy Saturday April 3, 2021 at the Hospice Maui Hale. She was born on March 25, 1925 in Dingras, Ilocos Norte, Philippines to Eusebia Damo and Asisclo Manuel.

She married Delfin Bueno Alipio on Dec. 23, 1942 and shared 72 years together. Rizalina came to Hawaiʻi on June 13, 1981 and became a US Citizen in 1986. She is a retired housekeeper from the Aston Maui Park Inn at the age of 70. She loved her job and would sew 20 leis each day for her guests. She enjoyed traveling and couldn’t wait to go to Las Vegas every year.

Nana is survived by her sons; Abraham Alipio, Lorenzo (Debra) Alipio, John (Irene) Alipio & Delfin “Bobby) Alipio, daughters; Juliana Mendoza, Corazon (Juan) Bulawan, Efrenia (Roy) Mamuad and Elizabeth Alipio, 30 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband; Delfin B. Alipio and two sons Moises Alipio and Nelson Alipio.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Norman’s Mortuary with continued visitation on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a private burial at Valley Isle Memorial Park-Haʻikū.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, strict precautions will be maintained. Temperature checks and masks will be required for those who attend and social distancing will be maintained.

Samuel “Sam” Kuailani Sr.

June 6, 1941 – April 21, 2021

Samuel Kuailani Sr., 79,

Our loving father, papa, brother, uncle and friend, had peacefully passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Samuel Kuailani Sr. was born June 6, 1941 at Haʻikū, Maui. He is pure Hawaiian and is the first tow truck driver for the island of Maui. Sam was a tow truck driver for Harryʻs Auto body shop for nine years. He left Harryʻs and with the help of his wife Bella, started their own towing business named Samʻs 24-Hour Towing. As a tow truck driver, Sam worked with police officers when there were traffic accidents and he was the person to remove the victims from the wreckage.

Samuel Kuailani Sr. and his wife formed Mens/Womens softball teams known as Samʻs ʻOhana, Ikaika 1, Ikaika 2 and a Police Officer team with the name Samʻs 24-Hour Towing. They also put together co-ed volleyball teams and a boxing group known as Wailuku Boxing Club at Kahekili Terrace. He also helped his son manage Hawaiian Homes Boxing Club.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles for The Sonʻs of Hawaiʻi, cooking, rolling dice and playing cards. He was a person who opened his home for people in need of a place to stay. We will remember him as dad, papa, grandpa and uncle Samuel Kuailani, the “Flying Hawaiian.”

He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Bella M. Uweko’olani; Daughter – Brenda Lee Kuʻuleialoha Kuailani-Chong; and Son – Steven Michael Kuailani; Parents, Simeon Paul Kuailani, of Hāna, Maui and Emma Imi Honokaupu, of Kailua, Maui; Brothers, Simeon Paul Kuailani Jr., Herman “Makaio” Kuailani (Sweetheart, Mary “Aunty Lei” Ishiki); Sisters, Rachel Kuailani, Violet Kuailani (Husband-Joseph “Sonny”) Poouahi.

Samuel is survived by his Children; Daughters- Bernie Kuailani, Tee Kuailani, Hanai Daughters – Muggs Enoka, Desiree (Abe) Park; Sons- Samuel Jr. (Doris Baldomir-Suan) Kuailani & Sanford (Maria Tapuro -deceased) Kuailani Uweko’olani Sr.; Grandchildren- Sanford (Talia Purdy) Kuailani Uweko’olani Sr., Kapena (Puaolena Park) Kuailani; Kona (Malia Avila) Kuailani; Shayla (Lopaka Carroll) Uweko’olani; Kainoa Kuailani; Kawehionālani. Kuailani, Kiane Chong, Kalae (Isaac Calderon), Kamila Uweko’olani, Natasha Uweko’olani; Great-Grandchildren- Ezekiel Makaliʻi-Uweko’olani, Bella K. Kuailani, Kanoa Kuailani, Kahanu Dedrick, Luka Kuailani, Mahie Dedrick, Jaycias Uweko’olani-Carroll, Kapuailihia Calderon, Keahonui Kuailani, Kaliana Dedrick, Ka’ananalu Kuailani, Ka’iwa Kuailani, Ayden Calderon, Malachi Kuailani, Kahiau Kuailani, Na’u Kuailani, Darling Kuailani, Taysom Calderon, and numerous nieces and nephews, including extended family and friends.

Brothers, George Kuailani & Charles Kuailani; Sisters, Frances Kuailani (Husband-Joaquin “Joe”, deceased) Kahalehoe, Linda “Ipo” Kuailani (Husband-Gene) Kaneapua, Laura Davis, Kehau Kuailani, Kathleen Kuailani, Carol Keanini, Laura Ann Kuailani, including numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on May 21, 2021 at Norman’s Mortuary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with burial to follow.

The family of Samuel Kuailani Sr. would like to express a heartfelt gratitude to staff of Islands Hospice for their compassionate care during his time here and a special mahalo to Reverend Chang for his prayers, love and support.

Due to the on-going pandemic of COVID-19, we the family, kindly ask for those in attendance to wear your masks and practice social distancing at all times.

Lokjen Philimon Kojenlang

July 17, 1951 – April 1, 2021

Lokjen Philimon Kojenlang, of Kahului, passed peacefully on April 1, 2021 under the care of Maui Memorial Medical Center.

He was born on July 17, 1951 in the Marshall Islands and moved to Maui as a young teenager.

Lokjen, often known as “Lucky” to his friends and co-workers, retired from MCCC as a cook supervisor after decades of service in the hospitality industry as a hotel maintenance engineer.

He is survived by his wife Roselinda Kojenlang; his children Jason Kojenlang (Nam Ju), Jo Ann Kojenlang and Jodi Kojenlang; his grandsons Jason Pinheiro-Kojenlang and Troy Kojenlang; and sisters Kilang Aisa and Henna Jabeo.

He is predeceased by his brothers Keto Kojenlang and Riley Okjenlang; and sisters Haruko Jorju, Abra Rantak and Chieko Tamayoshi.

After a private service, a public drive thru farewell will be held at Ballard’s Family Mortuary in Kahului from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

April 21, 2021 – April 28, 2021

Sauron Mina-Palacio-Yamamoto, seven days old, of Hilo, passed away on April 28 at Kapiʻolani Medical Center.

Private Service to be held.

He is survived by his father, Tavis Mina-Palacio; mother, Alexis Yamamoto; grandparents Cassandra Gabuat, Ed Palacio and Natalie Mina; great-grandparents, Helen Yamamoto, Claudia Mina and Aurelio Mina; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Victor Hugo Morales

Aug. 8, 1966 – April 22, 2021

Victor Hugo Morales, 54 of Lahaina, Hawaiʻi has passed on April 22, 2021 at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Victor leave behind a mother, wife, four step-children and five grandchildren.

Victor was born on Aug. 8, 1966 in Tonala, Chiapas Mexico to Francisco Morales Garcia and Hernelinda Vazquez Gomez. He was the 4th son of 10 siblings. He was a very protective brother and always tried to help each and everyone of his siblings. He moved to Maui years ago and became a cook. He enjoyed cooking so much and worked his way up to a sous-chef.

He was a spiritual man, a devoted husband, great father and enjoyed being a grandfather. He was loved by so many and will forever be missed by his love ones.

A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday May 5, 2021 at Norman’s Mortuary in Wailuku. Reverend Kwahi will officiate.

En Espanol

Victor fue un ser humano maravilloso, rebeide con sus altas y bajas, pero los ultimos anos fue un hijo ejemplay, un hermano con el cual siempre se podia contar en todo momento, siendo una persona espiritual y entregado a Dios, todas las manana se ponia a orar antes bendiciones que tenia en su entorno. Era bondadoso sin esperar nada a cambio.

Su passion por la concina lo aprendio de nuestros padres, con una mama cocinera con recetas requisimas y un papa panadero. Eso le dio las herramintos y la sabidura para ser amante de la concina y ser un exvelete cocinero, su pasion por aprender siempre lo llevo a ser un mecanico y aun asi seguia aprendia dia con dia.

Su comida fovorite era las lentejas, tamales y Mc Donalds pero lo mas importante en las mananas era su cafe con pan.

Le sobreviven su Madre de 83 anos de edad, su esposa Marina 4 hijos adoptivos Mary Grace Manivanh, Mary Joy Revilla, Mary Ann Viloria and Marlies Boy Viloria & 5 nietos. sus hermanos; Marivela, Idolina, Grancisco, Laura, Violeta, Jose Antonio, Rocio, Nancy y sus sobrinos Dylan Giovanni, Ahtziri Samantha, Ashley, Christoper Palani, Jair, Leonardo, Brando y Hermione.

Siempre vivras en nuestros corazones, no es un adios si no un hasta luego gordito.

July 23, 1935 – March 31, 2021

Antonio “Tony” Nuesca 85, passed away at his home in Mākena, Maui on March 31, 2021 surrounded by loved ones and under the care of family and Hospice Maui.

He was born in 1935 and lived most of his life in Hāliʻimaile, Maui. He was a graduate of Maui High School and a retired Maintenance Worker from Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel.

Tony was a loving, kind, funny and happy go lucky kind of a guy. He loved fishing and spending time with friends and family.

Tony is survived by his daughters Lucy (Steven Chang) of Makena, and Roseann Bateman of Kahului, sisters Louise Segovia of California, Rosanna Torres of Hawaiʻi, a hānai sister Mabel, and his grandchildren, Steven Chang Jr. (Henia) of Oʻahu, Natasha Chang (Deashia) of Mākena, Jelina Jarra-Makahanaloa (Lurline) of Kahului, and Ryden Tacbian of Kauaʻi.

He is predeceased by his son Paul “Paulie”, parents, Eugenio and Luciana (Park) brother, Alfred “Sheffy” (Rodana Haole), sister, Lorraine Fritzman and brother-in-law, Alexander Segovia.

The family of Tony along with the assistance of Ballard Family Mortuary will have a drive through service on May 2, 2021 at Ballard Family Mortuary from 3-5 p.m. for family and friends.

Oct. 13, 1929 – April 22, 2021

William Osmers Malulani Long, 91 of Wailuku, Hawaiʻi passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2021. He was born on Oct. 13, 1929 to the late Henry Dwyer Keao Long Sr. and Ida Pakulani Kaianui at Malulani Hospital in Wailuku known today as Hale Makua.

Dad served in the Korean War and is a recipient of the Purple Heart Medal of Honor. He retired as a tour driver from Robert’s of Hawaiʻi and was an avid golfer.

He is survived by his children, Alia Malulani Long of Wailuku, Ronnie Hokulani Williams (Stephen John McGibbon) of Mt Pleasant SC, William Remo Bryant of Swansea SC, Robin Pakulani (Christopher) Vierra of Wailuku, Keith Kualii Long (Johnette Lacno) of Summerlin NV, Allan Isamu (Kamryn Monte) Long of Rancho Palos Verdes Ca, Michelle Long of Honolulu HI; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID and Pop’s wishes a private service will be held.

Our family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to our ʻohana and many friends for your love, support and words of comfort during this difficult time and just for loving our dad throughout a life well lived. We would also like to thank Dr. Chisoo Choi and Lordean Kalehuawehe- Cabebe of the VA Clinic, Jennifer Tapler, PT of Bayada Home Health and Hospice Maui for the wonderful care our dad received.

Mahalo to Ballard Family Mortuary for assisting with the arrangements. We are truly grateful.

Aloha ‘Oe Pop’s, until we meet again.