Maui County is now accepting applications for its new federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which also includes assistance for utility bills (electricity, water, sewer and gas).

The program is for low-income households that have been hit hardest financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. It pays for rent, utilities or both, for up to 12 months of total support. Payments are made directly to the landlord or utility.

For qualified households, the program pays:

Up to $2,500 for past rent and utility bills. The program can pay bills dating to March 13, 2020.

Up to $2,000 for current and future rent.

Up to $500 a month for current and future utilities.

The program can also pay for Internet bills. The Countyʻs community partner will help determine qualifications.

“We want to help both tenants and landlords who are struggling financially from the economic effects of COVID-19,” Mayor Michael Victorino said.

All applicants are required to submit an online pre-screening application. Once the pre-screening application is received and reviewed, applicants will be contacted with further guidance on next steps. The program is being administered by nonprofit Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi.

For more information, for Frequently Asked Questions or to apply, go to www.mauicounty.gov/MauiRentHelp.

The Maui County Emergency Rental Assistance Program Help Line is 808- 873-4673.

The program requires a qualifying household to:

Show financial harm from the pandemic, such as qualifying for unemployment, job loss, reduction in wages or increase in household expenses.

Show at least one household member is at risk of losing his or her housing.

Have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income for Maui County

This is not a first-come, first-serve program. Priority will be given to applicants to have a household income less than 50% of the area median income for Maui County or have at least one household member who has been unemployed for at least 90 days at the time of the application AND is still unemployed at the time of the application.

Only one person per household should apply. In addition, landlords may apply on behalf of their tenants, with the tenants’ permission.

Households who have received previous rent or utility assistance from other COVID-19 relief programs and are in need of further assistance are also encouraged to apply. Program staff will verify previous assistance received to prevent duplication of services.

“We know that our community is still experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that many residents are still in need of assistance,” said Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi President and CEO Rob Van Tassell. “This emergency rental assistance program is meant to keep tenants in their homes and safely sheltered, while ensuring landlords are properly compensated.”

At or below 50% of the Area Median Income for Maui County. Currently the 50% yearly income limits are:

$35,900 for 1-person household

$41,000 for 2-person household

$46,150 for 3-person household

$51,200 for 4-person household

$55,350 for 5-person household

$59,450 for 6-person household

$63,550 for 7-person household

$67,650 for 8-person household

At of below 80% of the Area Median Income for Maui County. Currently the 80% yearly income limits are:

$57,400 for 1-person household

$65,600 for 2-person household

$73,800 for 3-person household

$82,000 for 4-person household

$88,600 for 5-person household

$95,150 for 6-person household

$101,700 for 7-person household

$108,250 for 8-person household

This program does not cover mortgage assistance. But mortgage assistance may be available through grants from the County of Maui, including recent new funding through the Community Development Block Grant Program. These funds are administered by Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO) and Family Life Center. Call 808-249-2970 or 808-877-0880. Applications are available online at: meoinc.org