The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui awarded four scholarships to high school students who perpetuate the Japanese culture and language. Courtesy: JCSM

The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui awarded the Asa Ellison Memorial Scholarship worth $1,750 to Leilah V. Eusebio of King Kekaulike High School for her efforts in perpetuating the Japanese culture and language.

The society also awarded $1,000 scholarships to Elise Aquinde and Teige-Anna Barcoma Suyat of Maui High School, and Cassidy Hanano of Kamehameha Schools Maui.

Eusebio fell in love with the Japanese culture and has made it her goal to take up Japanese Studies in college in order to become a Japanese language teacher. Early last year, her team won first place at the Japan Wizards Competition organized by the Japan America Society of Hawaiʻi, which included a trip to Japan as a prize.

The Scholarship Committee also noted Eusebio’s dedication to the culture even though she is not of Japanese descent. Her scholarship was made possible by generous donations from Asa Ellison’s friends and family, who keeps his spirit alive by supporting our young leaders.

The scholars will be recognized in August at the society’s annual event Maui Matsuri, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. To make a donation to this program to support future scholars, contact [email protected]