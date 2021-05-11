Maui’s legendary waterman Kai Lenny has teamed up with a California furniture company to launch a new surfboard coffee table collection. Photo Credit: SALTY Furniture

Have you been wondering what Maui’s legendary waterman Kai Lenny has been up to? He’s teamed with California-based SALTY Furniture to release a new surfboard collection — a new surfboard coffee table collection that is.

Lenny, an 8-time SUP World Champion, 4-time Big Wave Award Winner and Surfing Hall of Fame inductee, will sign the underside of each coffee table.

The Kai Lenny Black Edition is a tribute to the psychedelic 1970s age of surfing and features mesmerizing bathymetric line art atop a modern black surfboard.

The Kai Lenny Alaïa Edition honors Lenny’s Hawaiian roots and reinvigorates retro surf style with a dual-tone board emblazoned with the word “Aloha.”

“At SALTY Furniture, we want to bring our way of living into the home and give everyone the opportunity to always connect with the ocean no matter where they are,” said SALTY Furniture founder Benjamin Rossillon. “By partnering with Kai Lenny for this collection, we draw an even deeper connection to the waves and the art of surfing. Kai is an incredible waterman, an explorer always searching for new ways to ride the ocean.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lenny said: “Surfing is more than a sport. It’s an inspirational lifestyle that has impacted my entire life. For this collection with SALTY, I wanted to harness the ocean’s energy and translate it into pieces of furniture that I can connect with when I’m not in the water. As a waterman, I’m more comfortable in the ocean than I am on land, so this collection really helps bring that sense of surf culture indoors.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Each SALTY Furniture x Kai Lenny Surfboard Coffee Table is handcrafted from authentic surfboard foam blanks set atop smooth beechwood legs. They are 47¼” long by 17¾” wide and 15 ¾” high.

Both tables are available for pre-order, at a limited time pricing of $699 (MSRP: $799) exclusively on SALTY-Furniture.com. For more on the limited releases, and to view the complete SALTY Furniture portfolio, visit SALTY-Furniture.com.