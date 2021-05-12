Maui News

Kalana O Maui Building to be lit in blue in honor of Police Week

May 12, 2021, 11:52 AM HST
Kalana o Maui building lit in blue for Police Week. File photo courtesy County of Maui.

In honor of Police Week May 9-15, Mayor Michael Victorino has directed the Kalana O Maui Building to be lit in blue tonight, Thursday and Friday.

“The men and women of the Maui Police Department stand in watch over our residents, risking their lives to protect the people of Maui County,” Mayor Victorino said. “Officers, past and present, are dedicated to our community and have served us faithfully. We thank our front-line heroes for all they do, each and every day.”

Mayor Victorino also has approved a single light to shine in the memory of teenager Noeau Lima who passed away in a free-diving accident on Oʻahu, one year ago.

“We are including a single light to shine on the County Building in remembrance of Noeau,” Mayor Victorino said. “Noeau’s friends and family on Maui requested this to commemorate his short life on the first anniversary of his death.”

