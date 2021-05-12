Maui News

UH Maui College To Receive $4.8 Million in Emergency Assistance Through American Rescue Plan

May 12, 2021, 10:03 AM HST
2 Comments
PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

The US Department of Education is providing several schools of higher education throughout the State of Hawai‘i with $127.2 million in emergency assistance — including nearly $4.8 million to UH Maui College — through the American Rescue Plan.

“At least half of the funding each school receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing  hunger, homelessness and other hardship,” said US Rep. Ed Case (HI-1st District). 

“While schools of higher education are struggling to balance their budgets while also continuing to meet the needs of their students, the funding  provided to these institutions from the American Rescue Plan is an  investment that will help secure the future of these schools and, at the same time, provide for struggling students with urgent relief that will help them stay on track and complete their education.”

The funding is part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, Congress’  third major COVID-19 emergency assistance package enacted in March  2021. The Plan provided $36 billion for nearly 3,500 public and private,  non-profit colleges and universities nationwide to help them cope with the  severe fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to safely service their students. 

The colleges and universities receiving funding from the American Rescue Plan can be found here

The funding for Hawaiʻi’s schools of higher education: 

  • University of Hawaiʻi Maui College: $4,771,793
  • Brigham Young University – Hawaiʻi (Laie): $6,542,246
  • Chaminade University (Honolulu): $4,623,260 
  • University of Hawai‘i – Mānoa: $31,293,770 
  • University of Hawaiʻi – Hilo: $9,046,876
  • Honolulu Community College: $4,478,579 
  • Kapi‘olani Community College (Honolulu): $7,638,010 
  • Kauaʻi Community College: $2,200,497
  • Hawaiʻi Community College – Hilo: $4,559,046
  • Leeward Community College (Honolulu): $8,139,775 
  • University of Hawaiʻi – West O‘ahu: $5,188,409 
  • Pacific Rim Christian University (Honolulu): $467,480 
  • Hawai‘i Pacific University (Honolulu): $6,104,148 
  • Windward Community College (Honolulu): $2,533,745
Students at these institutions should contact their administrators for more information about how they can apply for an emergency grant, Case said. 

