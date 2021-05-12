PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

The US Department of Education is providing several schools of higher education throughout the State of Hawai‘i with $127.2 million in emergency assistance — including nearly $4.8 million to UH Maui College — through the American Rescue Plan.

“At least half of the funding each school receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness and other hardship,” said US Rep. Ed Case (HI-1st District).

“While schools of higher education are struggling to balance their budgets while also continuing to meet the needs of their students, the funding provided to these institutions from the American Rescue Plan is an investment that will help secure the future of these schools and, at the same time, provide for struggling students with urgent relief that will help them stay on track and complete their education.”

The funding is part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, Congress’ third major COVID-19 emergency assistance package enacted in March 2021. The Plan provided $36 billion for nearly 3,500 public and private, non-profit colleges and universities nationwide to help them cope with the severe fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to safely service their students.

The colleges and universities receiving funding from the American Rescue Plan can be found here.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The funding for Hawaiʻi’s schools of higher education:

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College: $4,771,793

Brigham Young University – Hawaiʻi (Laie): $6,542,246

Chaminade University (Honolulu): $4,623,260

University of Hawai‘i – Mānoa: $31,293,770

University of Hawaiʻi – Hilo: $9,046,876

Honolulu Community College: $4,478,579

Kapi‘olani Community College (Honolulu): $7,638,010

Kauaʻi Community College: $2,200,497

Hawaiʻi Community College – Hilo: $4,559,046

Leeward Community College (Honolulu): $8,139,775

University of Hawaiʻi – West O‘ahu: $5,188,409

Pacific Rim Christian University (Honolulu): $467,480

Hawai‘i Pacific University (Honolulu): $6,104,148

Windward Community College (Honolulu): $2,533,745

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Students at these institutions should contact their administrators for more information about how they can apply for an emergency grant, Case said.