Lāna‘i Brush Fire Burns 3-4 Acres Near Airport

May 13, 2021, 12:06 PM HST
Lānaʻi Airport Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Station. Courtesy photo.

A brush fire on Lānaʻi burned an estimated 3-4 acres before being brought under control on Wednesday evening.

The fire was first reported at 4:49 p.m. on May 12, 2021 on Kaunolu Road off of the Kaumalapau Highway, just southwest of the Lānaʻi Airport.

While clearing the scene of a previous brush fire in the area of Mānele Highway, crews observed heavy smoke in the area of the Lānaʻi Airport, according to fire officials.

Crews worked to secure the perimeter with the assistance of the state Department of Transportation Airport Rescue Fire Fighting crew and Air 1. Other units on scene included Engine 8, Tanker 8, Wildland Unit 8, and two Goodfellow Bros. tankers.

The fire was brought under control at 6:50 p.m. No damages were reported.

