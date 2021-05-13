Maui News

Missing: Maui Woman Last Seen Sunday in Waiehu

May 13, 2021, 11:55 AM HST
Jazmine Berrios. PC: Maui Police Department.

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Jazmine Berrios, 19.

Berrios was reported missing on Wednesday night, May 12, 2021. She was last seen Sunday afternoon, May 9, at her mother’s residence in Waiehu.

Berrios is described as 5 feet tall, weighs about 135 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what type of clothing she was last wearing.

Police say Berrios may be vulnerable/at-risk, and her family is concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number 808-244-6400; or if it is an emergency, dial 911, and refer to MPD report #21-016665.

