Hāna Highway, file photo by Wendy Osher.

A visitor from South Carolina was treated by medic personnel on Maui after she sustained a head injury while seated as a passenger in an open-top convertible.

Police say the 32-year-old woman was struck by a softball-sized rock, which fell from the mountain in the area of Mile 39 on the Hāna Highway. The incident was reported at around 3:12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Police say that at the time of the incident, the vehicle’s convertible top was down.

The woman was treated and released on scene by medics.