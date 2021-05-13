Maui News
Passenger Sustains Head Injury, Struck by Small Rock While Seated in Convertible
A visitor from South Carolina was treated by medic personnel on Maui after she sustained a head injury while seated as a passenger in an open-top convertible.
Police say the 32-year-old woman was struck by a softball-sized rock, which fell from the mountain in the area of Mile 39 on the Hāna Highway. The incident was reported at around 3:12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Police say that at the time of the incident, the vehicle’s convertible top was down.
The woman was treated and released on scene by medics.
