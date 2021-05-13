Maui News

Surprise Homecoming for UH Volleyball Player Colton Cowell on Maui

May 13, 2021, 6:59 PM HST
Colton Cowell returns home to Maui. (5.13.21) PC: County of Maui.

Mayor Michael Victorino was among those who greeted University of Hawaiʻi volleyball player Colton Cowell during a surprise homecoming at Kahului Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Cowell is a King Kekaulike High School graduate and member of the UH Men’s Volleyball Team, which defeated Brigham Young University in a three-set sweep for the NCAA national championship on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

UH reports that the senior outside hitter contributed seven kills and three service aces during the game. According to UH News, “This is UH’s first NCAA team title in any sport since the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team defeated Stanford in the 1987 NCAA championship match. This also marked the final match for Rainbow Warrior seniors Parapunov, Cowell and Gasman.”

Thursday’s homecoming also included a welcome from Maui District Airports Manager Marvin Moniz and staff from Southwest Airline.

Pictured L to R: Mayor Victorino, Christina Cowell (Cowell’s mom), Colton Cowell, and his girlfriend, Sydney Kidd. (5.13.21) PC: County of Maui.

