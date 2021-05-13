A visitor to Maui was arrested for alleged violation of rules and orders related to the state’s travel quarantine on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Police say Michael Conley, 52, of Washington, did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.

Conley was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident. His bail was set at $2,000.