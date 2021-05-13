Maui News
Washington Man Arrested for Alleged Travel Quarantine Violation
May 13, 2021, 9:00 AM HST
A
A
A
A visitor to Maui was arrested for alleged violation of rules and orders related to the state’s travel quarantine on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Police say Michael Conley, 52, of Washington, did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility and did not have approved lodging in which to complete the state’s mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.
Conley was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident. His bail was set at $2,000.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (5)
Trending Now
1New Species of “Water Bear” Found at Haleakalā, Maui, Named After Samuel ‘Ohu Gon 2Maui Police Launch Robbery/Assault Investigation Following Reported Stabbing 3Southern Airways to Bring Larger Turboprop Aircraft to Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi 4Visitor Sustains Head Injury, Struck by Small Rock While Seated in Convertible on Hāna Hwy 5IRS Provides Overview of New Tax Provisions in American Rescue Plan Act 6Medical Cannabis Dispensary License Revoked for Pono Life Sciences on Maui