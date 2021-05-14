









Doctors On Call, which has been operating since 1987, opened its third urgent care facility at The Shops at Wailea.

The clinic is staffed with medical professionals and offers treatment for most non-emergency conditions. It is open Monday-Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm and accepts most insurances. Appointments are not required. The clinic accepts walk-ins as well as general medicine patients. Prescription refills, telemedicine appointments and COVID-19 Rapid testing and vaccines also are offered.

“We are honored to welcome Doctors On Call to The Shops at Wailea,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager/Vice President Property Management for The Festival Companies, the management company of The Shops at Wailea. “Their convenient and high-quality health care is a welcome addition to our Center’s growing list of innovative services for the Wailea and South Maui community.”

For more information, visit www.doctorsoncallmaui.com or call (808) 470-9400.