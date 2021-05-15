Pūpūkea MLCD ‘opihi citation (May 14, 2021). PC: DLNR.

A man was cited for illegal catch of ʻopihi (limpets) from shoreline rocks within the Pūpūkea Marine Life Conservation District on Friday.

Officials with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources say Ronald Ching, 55, who has no local address, was found in possession of 378 ʻopihi.

Community members reported the incident and reported it to the department. An officer with the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement observed the man crouching behind rocks and an inspection found the man had allegedly collected hundreds of ʻopihi.

The man was cited for violating Hawai‘i Administrative Rules relating to prohibited activities within the MLCD. He is required to appear in Wahiawa District Court in July for arraignment.

Anyone who sees suspected illegal activity in a MLCD or elsewhere on public lands under DLNR jurisdiction is asked to immediately call the 24-hour DOCARE Hotline at 643-DLNR or report in real-time via the free DLNRTip app.