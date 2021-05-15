Maui News

Shark Bite Incident Forces Closure of Kanahā Beach Park Until Noon on Sunday

May 15, 2021
Updated May 15
Kanahā Beach Park in Central Maui will be closed until noon on Sunday after a report of a shark bite incident with minor injuries on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m.

County officials say a 35-year-old man fell off his kite foil about 400 yards off shore of the beach canoe hale. As he was getting back on his board, a shark reportedly bit him in the back side of his upper leg. The man sustained 2- to 3-inch lacerations and was able to make his way back to shore, according to county officials.

The man declined medical treatment.

The shark was estimated at 5 to 8 feet long. Officials are taking precautions because of the reported aggressive behavior of the shark. Shark warning signs were posted.

Officials will determine whether to reopen the beach park following an assessment on Sunday morning.

