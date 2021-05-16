Website screenshot. Image courtesy of Hawai’i Afterschool Alliance.

The Hawai’i Afterschool Alliance launched a new website to help parents find suitable summer learning programs for children in grades K-12. The website features an interactive map with information on program offerings and on how to enroll.

The site also offers an opportunity for summer program providers to add their programs to the underlying database and the associated mapping feature.

“This summer is going to be crucial in the lives of our keiki,” said Paula Adams, Executive Director of the Hawai’i Afterschool Alliance. “After this past year, we have so much ground we need to make up – academically, socially, emotionally, physically and more. As much as anything, our kids need a return to some sort of normalcy, which during the summer should include a chance to have fun and be kids. Summer learning programs are an ideal solution, creating fun educational and enrichment activities with plenty of time to engage with friends and adults – always under the watchful eye of caring adults in a setting that respects health and safety protocols.”

The new website with the interactive map is here.