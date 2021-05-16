Maui News

New Website Helps Parents Find Summer Learning Opportunities for Children

May 16, 2021, 9:56 AM HST
* Updated May 13, 9:15 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio...
A
A
A

Website screenshot. Image courtesy of Hawai’i Afterschool Alliance.

The Hawai’i Afterschool Alliance launched a new website to help parents find suitable summer learning programs for children in grades K-12. The website features an interactive map with information on program offerings and on how to enroll.

The site also offers an opportunity for summer program providers to add their programs to the underlying database and the associated mapping feature.

“This summer is going to be crucial in the lives of our keiki,” said Paula Adams, Executive Director of the Hawai’i Afterschool Alliance. “After this past year, we have so much ground we need to make up – academically, socially, emotionally, physically and more. As much as anything, our kids need a return to some sort of normalcy, which during the summer should include a chance to have fun and be kids. Summer learning programs are an ideal solution, creating fun educational and enrichment activities with plenty of time to engage with friends and adults – always under the watchful eye of caring adults in a setting that respects health and safety protocols.”

The new website with the interactive map is here.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Gov. Ige Says Hawaiʻi will Maintain Mask Mandate Despite CDC’s Updated Guidance 212 Confirmed Positive COVID-19 Cases Linked to Moloka’i Construction Cluster 3Longtime Hawaiʻi Radio Personality Charly Espina Takahama Announces Retirement 4Special “Liliko‘i” Guri Guri Draws Fans for Limited Supply 5Surprise Homecoming for UH Volleyball Player Colton Cowell on Maui 6Celebration of Life Planned for the Late Willie K