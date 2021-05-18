Maui Business

HouseMart Ace Hardware and Ben Franklin Crafts Contribute $1,911 to Maui United Way

May 18, 2021, 4:06 PM HST
Manasseh Robidoux, Maui HouseMart Lead Manager, presents a $1,911 contribution to Maui United Wayʻs Campaign & Projects Coordinator Angela Stewart. Photo Courtesy: Maui United Way

HouseMart Ace Hardware and Ben Franklin Crafts presented Maui United Way with a contribution of $1,911 to go toward the 2020-2021 Live United Campaign. 

Both companies continued their annual tradition of raising funds for United Way chapters throughout the islands with the sale of limited-edition Holiday Gift Bundles.

The gift bundles included an aloha-print face mask, a pair of socks and a deck of playing cards. The collection was inspired by the theme of staying home, staying safe and enjoying quality time with family during the pandemic.  

“We are so grateful for the support that HouseMart Ace Hardware and Ben Franklin Crafts has continued to contribute to Maui United Way over the years,” said Nicholas Winfrey, Maui United Way’s President and CPO. “Their donation from the promotions will help families get back on their feet, and provide the hand up to so many that need it right now.”

Each year, Maui United Way works to raise funding to support 39 health and human service partner agencies. When donors give to Maui United Way, they join thousands who care for the community. 

Their partner agencies provide services in critical community need areas including: meeting basic community needs; preventing and treating substance abuse; nurturing and developing keiki; caring for kupuna and disabled; strengthening families; and promoting education and healthy living.

To make a contribution, visit www.mauiunitedway.org or call 808-244-8787.

