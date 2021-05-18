Impaired Driving Awareness Checkpoint. (file 11.22.19) PC: Wendy Osher

Starting this Friday, May 21, and continuing through the Memorial Day holiday, the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols.

The public can expect to see an increase in police presence utilizing unmarked vehicles during this period.

Officers will be looking for impaired drivers at various locations to address the dangerous and often deadly consequences of impaired driving over the High School Graduation and Memorial Day weekend.

“Motorists can expect the Maui Police Department to take a zero-tolerance approach to impaired driving,” said Traffic Commander, Lieutenant William Hankins. “Our goal is to promote voluntary compliance with all traffic laws and reduce motor vehicle crashes on our roadways.”

The Maui Police Department’s DUI Task Force Unit is also asking for the public’s assistance in helping to keep roadways safe by following several tips including: