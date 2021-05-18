Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
2-5
2-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 11:32 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 08:29 PM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 05:39 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 0.7 feet 08:09 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 01:12 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Slightly higher surf is expected along northern and western coasts through Wednesday as a couple of late season small north to west swells pass around the islands. Today's swell is more northwest at 330 degrees and will peak surf at below normal heights. A secondary more west northwest small swell arrives tonight into Wednesday. This swell will hold north facing surf up but may also be just enough north at near 300 degrees to avoid upstream island shadowing and provide a small bump to west facing Kauai and Oahu shore surf Wednesday. 


Several days of enhanced trades has created fully developed seas. Thus, choppy conditions along east facing shores will occur throughout the week. 


South facing shore surf will stay small, or slightly below season norms, the next several days. In the long range, a slightly larger, long period pulse from the southern hemisphere may arrive early next week. This swell may boost late May southern coast surf to near typical summertime heights. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Comments
