





Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center will host two more free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on May 29 and June 26.

Time for the Shots II will be administered by the University of Hawaii Maui College Nursing Program on Saturday, May 29, from 8 am to noon at Binhi at the center, located at 780 Onehee Avenue in Kahului. No appointment is necessary to receive the Moderna vaccine. You may, however, register for an appointment through this link.

Time for the Shots III will be held Saturday, June 26, from 8 am to noon, also at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. Again, no appointment will be necessary but pre-registration is recommended.

“We are still not out of the woods yet,” said Melen Agcolicol, president of Binhi at Ani. “We need to vaccinate as many of our community members to lessen the impacts of the COVID-19 and its many variants. Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center will continue to be available as a vaccination site so our kupuna — our Nanaʻs and Tataʻs — will be safer. Mahalo to the UHMC Nursing Program, led by Nursing student Lennel Joy Alvarez, for coordinating the vaccination clinics. It’s awesome our future leaders are stepping forward and showcasing their ability to lead.”

Stay tuned to Binhi’s Facebook page for more updates on the Bakuna [Vaccine] at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center program.