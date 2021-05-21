Maui News

President Biden Signs COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into Law

May 21, 2021, 3:12 PM HST
From left to right: Senator Tammy Duckworth, Senator Richard Blumenthal, Vice President Harris, Rep. Judy Chu, President Biden, Rep. Grace Meng, Rep. Don Beyer, Senator Hirono. Courtesy image.

President Joe Biden has signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

US Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaiʻi) said, “After a year in which the AAPI community experienced a horrifying rise in hate crimes and incidents driven by racist and inflammatory language during the pandemic, I was proud to stand beside President Biden and Vice President Harris as the President signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.”

She said the bipartisan piece of legislation “sends a clear and unmistakable message of solidarity” to the community, and will help federal, state and local governments “confront anti-Asian hate across our country.”

“Over the coming weeks and months, I will work closely with Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice to implement this legislation as quickly and comprehensively as possible,” said Sen. Hirono.

  • From left to right: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Attorney General Merrick Garland, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Hirono. Courtesy image.
  • From left to right: Senator Tammy Duckworth, Senator Richard Blumenthal, Vice President Harris, Rep. Judy Chu, President Biden, Rep. Grace Meng, Rep. Don Beyer, Senator Hirono. Courtesy image.
  • Senator Hirono and President Biden hug before he signed the bill into law. Courtesy image.
  • Senator Hirono and Rep. Grace Meng. Courtesy image.

