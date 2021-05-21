President Biden Signs COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into Law
* Updated May 21, 10:08 AM
President Joe Biden has signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.
US Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaiʻi) said, “After a year in which the AAPI community experienced a horrifying rise in hate crimes and incidents driven by racist and inflammatory language during the pandemic, I was proud to stand beside President Biden and Vice President Harris as the President signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.”
She said the bipartisan piece of legislation “sends a clear and unmistakable message of solidarity” to the community, and will help federal, state and local governments “confront anti-Asian hate across our country.”
“Over the coming weeks and months, I will work closely with Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice to implement this legislation as quickly and comprehensively as possible,” said Sen. Hirono.