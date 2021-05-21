From left to right: Senator Tammy Duckworth, Senator Richard Blumenthal, Vice President Harris, Rep. Judy Chu, President Biden, Rep. Grace Meng, Rep. Don Beyer, Senator Hirono. Courtesy image.

President Joe Biden has signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

US Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaiʻi) said, “After a year in which the AAPI community experienced a horrifying rise in hate crimes and incidents driven by racist and inflammatory language during the pandemic, I was proud to stand beside President Biden and Vice President Harris as the President signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.”

She said the bipartisan piece of legislation “sends a clear and unmistakable message of solidarity” to the community, and will help federal, state and local governments “confront anti-Asian hate across our country.”

“Over the coming weeks and months, I will work closely with Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice to implement this legislation as quickly and comprehensively as possible,” said Sen. Hirono.