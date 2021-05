Maui police responded to five burglaries, 11 vehicle thefts and eight vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from May 9-15, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases increased 150 percent from the week before when two incidents were also reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 21 percent from the week before when 14 incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 20 percent from the week before when 10 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

5 Burglaries

Kahului:

Monday, May 10, 7:17 a.m.: 380 Alamaha St., Kahului. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Kapalua:

Sunday, May 9, 1:05 a.m.: 200 block of Plantation Club Drive, Kapalua. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kīhei:

Tuesday, May 11, 6:02 p.m.: 1-100 Waikalani Place, Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Wednesday, May 12, 8:18 a.m.: 250 E Lipoa St., Kīhei. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Lahaina:

Thursday, May 13, 9:01 a.m.: 545 Front St., Lahaina. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

11 Vehicle Thefts

Haʻikū:

Tuesday, May 11, 8:37 p.m.: 100 block of Laenani St., Haʻikū. Jeep, silver.

Kāʻanapali:

Thursday, May 13, 9:36 a.m.: 2300 block of Kāʻanapali Parkway, Kāʻanapali. Chevrolet, silver.

Kahului:

Monday, May 10, 9:59 a.m.: 150 Hāna Highway, Kahului at 24 Hour Fitness. Freightliner, white.

Monday, May 10, 4:38 p.m.: Amala Place / Ka’a Point., Kahului. Kia, blue.

Wednesday, May 12, 10:05 a.m.: 400 block of Kea St., Kahului. Hyundai, grey.

Wednesday, May 12, 11:22 a.m.: 90 School St., Kahului at Kahului Library. Toyota, silver.

Kīhei:

Friday, May 14, 7:16 a.m.: 980 S Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Maui Schooner. Ford, silver.

Friday, May 14, 12:45 p.m.: 2700 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Nissan, silver.

Friday, May 14, 10:17 a.m.: Makena Landing, Kīhei. Kia, silver.

Waiheʻe:

Friday, May 14, 5:09 p.m.: Halewaiu, Waiheʻe. Jeep, white.

Wailea:

Wednesday, May 12, 6:57 a.m.: 4406 Makena Road, Wailea at Polo Beach. Nissan, white.

8 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

Monday, May 10, 11:28 p.m.: Kaupakalua Road / Nilu Place, Haʻikū. Ford, tan.

Friday, May 14, 8:45 p.m.: Hāna Highway, Haʻikū at Valley Isle Memorial Park. Toyota, silver.

Kahului:

Monday, May 10, 6:51 a.m.: 100 block of Kahului Beach Road, Kahului. Toyota, grey.

Tuesday, May 11, 8:28 a.m.: 100 block of Dairy Road, Kahului. Nissan, silver.

Kīhei:

Monday, May 10, 3:30 p.m.: 800 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Kymco, orange.

Thursday, May 13, 11:14 p.m.: 1279 South Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill. Jeep, silver.

Lahaina:

Tuesday, May 11, 7:21 p.m.: Honokōhau Valley, Lahaina. General Motor, tan.

Wailea: