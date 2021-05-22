Austin Darner, who is deaf, performs chest compressions on a mannequin during CPR training at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku. MEO sponsored the training and certification for a dozen deaf and hard of hearing individuals and their families and supporters. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Deaf and hard of hearing members and supporters of Maui Economic Opportunity’s Maui Independent Living Center received CPR, automated external defibrillator and first aid training on May 6 at MEO in Wailuku.

MEO Community Services Director Cassi Yamashita, a certified CPR/AED/First Aid instructor, taught the class with the help of certified American Sign Language interpreters Kate Eifler and Torrey Ho-Ching.

The dozen attendees received CPR, AED and first-aid training, including working with the CPR mannequins and practicing wound wraps, and all were expected to be certified. The Maui Independent Living Center provides access to resources, education and training to support independence for persons with disabilities.

The center works closely with deaf and hard of hearing members of the community to provide services and to help them become advocates for themselves. For more information, call 249-2990, email [email protected] or go to the website www.meoinc.org.