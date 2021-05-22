The Sheriff Division is testing a new two-colored uniform that will replace the current brown-on-brown uniform worn by State Sheriff Deputies for nearly three decades. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety.

The public will soon begin seeing deputy sheriffs wearing a different uniform. The Department of Public Safety, Sheriff Division is testing a new two-colored uniform that will replace the current brown-on-brown uniform worn by State Sheriff Deputies for nearly three decades.

“The Sheriff Division began reviewing the new two-colored uniform three years ago” said First Deputy Lanikoa “Koa” Dobrowolsky. “You should expect to start seeing deputies wearing the new uniform as early as next week”.

The new uniform will replace the current Class A uniform with a phase out date of June 2022. During this period, members of the public will likely see deputy sheriff’s wearing either the current one-colored brown uniform or the two-colored silver-tan shirt and “sheriff green” trousers. Deputies will be issued three Class-A uniforms and an all-weather coat. Next year they will be issued two Class-B uniforms. Each year thereafter, deputies will be provided two replacement uniforms as per the collective bargaining agreement. The current Law Enforcement Recruit Class that is underway will graduate in the new uniform becoming the first class to be issued the new uniform as a complete set.

“The replacement cost of this uniform is nearly one-third cheaper than the current brown uniform making it a fiscally responsible decision,” said State Sheriff William “Billy” Oku. “The new uniform is more functional for the deputies and is consistent with our mainland counterparts”.

The color choice of the new two-colored uniform was decided upon with feedback from deputies in the field. Although the uniform is made from modern materials, the colors represent a blending of the historic uniforms from the State entities which merged to form the Sheriff Division. The silver-tan Shirt has its roots with the original tan colored uniform of the Sheriff Division and the green trousers represent the colors of the State Law Enforcement Officers under the Attorney General. Consideration was also given to wearability, functionality, cost, availability, and ease of recognition. The colors selected are also consistent with Sheriff Departments along the west coast of the United States and are easily recognizable.