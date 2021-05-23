Lahaina Aquatic Center. PC: County of Maui.

Construction begins Tuesday, June 1, 2021, on a shade structure project at the Lahaina Aquatic Center. The Department of Parks and Recreation says intermittent closures are expected while the project is ongoing through Sept. 30, 2021.

The project will include construction of concrete foundations, erection of support structures, installation of shade-screening, repair of landscaping, and cleanup.

The Lahaina Aquatic Center will be closed from June 7-14, 2021, for filtration system improvement and starting block installation projects. Barriers will keep the public out of unsafe construction areas.

The center will reopen on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, but there will be intermittent closures while work is ongoing on the shade structure project.

Reservations for lap swimming only are required by calling 808-270-6116.