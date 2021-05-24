Maui News

Kukui Mālamalama Scholarships Awarded to Two Lāna'i High School Seniors

May 24, 2021
* Updated May 24, 3:17 PM
Mary Claire Manuel and Kainalu Morimoto. Courtesy photos.

Two Lāna‘i High School graduates have been awarded $2,000 each, a laptop and a Da Kine backpack by the Kukui Mālamalama Scholarship program. 

The Scholarship was created through donations to the Lāna‘i High & Elementary Schools Foundation from Pūlama Lāna‘i for students in the class of 2021.

The Kukui Mālamalama Scholarships is intended to encourage students to further their education after high school.  The recipients are chosen for their good character and financial need to continue their education.

This year’s recipients are Kainalu Morimoto and Mary Claire Manuel.

Morimoto plans to attend the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa to pursue a major in political science.

Manuel plans to attend the University of Arizona where she intends to declare a major in architecture.

Six schools are participating in the Kukui Mālamalama Scholarship program: Hāna High School, Moloka‘i High School, Lāna‘i High School, Ke Kula Ni‘ihau School, Wai‘anae High School and Kahuku High School.

