Two Hāna High School Seniors Receive Kukui Mālamalama Scholarship

May 24, 2021, 3:16 PM HST
This year’s recipients are Cyrus Cook and Malie-Kalani Kuala’au. Courtesy photos.

Two Hāna High School graduates have been awarded $2,000 each, a laptop and a Da Kine backpack by the Kukui Mālamalama Scholarship program. 

The scholarship award for the Hāna students is administered by Hāna Maui Trust. The Kukui Mālamalama Scholarships are funded by community members that are interested in seeing more of our students continue their education after high school.

This year’s recipients from Hāna are Cyrus Cook and Malie-Kalani Kuala’au.

Cook will attend Ohio Technical College in Cleveland, and will study Auto Diesel Technology.

Kuala’au will attend the University of Hawai‘i Maui College, and pursue a career as a veterinarian.

Six schools are participating in the Kukui Mālamalama Scholarship program: Hāna High School, Moloka‘i High School, Lāna‘i High School, Ke Kula Ni‘ihau School, Wai‘anae High School and Kahuku High School. The award goes to two students of good character who want to continue their education after high school.

