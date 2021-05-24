PC: Maui Bicycling League

More than 20 people participated in the Maui Memorial Bike Ride, held on Saturday, May 22, in honor of cyclists who have been hit, injured or killed on public roadways.

The annual advocacy event was hosted by the Maui Bicycling League in conjunction with the global Ride of Silence movement.

The Ride of Silence movement, held during National Bike Month since 2003, aims to raise the awareness of motorists, police and city officials that cyclists have full access to the public roadways while following similar guidelines for motorists and pedestrians.

On Maui, collisions and fatalities occur yearly, including an incident in 2014 when Maui resident Karl Hagen was struck and killed by an impaired driver while cycling on the bike path along the Pi’ilani Highway.

“The number of cars on Maui’s roads has steadily increased as we welcome back vacationers. Heavier vehicle traffic, and even a greater number of cyclists, tells us it’s even more important to share the roads safely. Cyclists bear responsibility, we realize. People walking or cycling, and drivers of vehicles must give each other space and the right of way, as road rules apply. Too, distracted driving, walking and cycling can be deadly. Please put down cell phones, drive and ride sober, and watch for others. Be pono,” said Kelli Lundgren, MBL Ride Organizer.

Saturday’s event was a 14 mile ride from Kīhei to Kahului and back along the bike path. Advocacy updates and discussion took place after the ride, in memory of Hagen.

Due to COVID-19, event capacity this year was limited and social distancing measures were in place.

The Hawaiʻi Bicycling League Maui Chapter is a non-profit community-based organization. The mission of Maui Bicycling League is to create a pedestrian and bicycle friendly community – one that encourages people to take up bicycling and supports those who currently bicycle.