Reta Chin from Fidelity National Title and Escrow shares her tips for selling or refinancing your property in Hawai’i.

When you go to sell or refinance your property and you own your property in either a trust, LLC or corporation, know that the title company are going to ask you for the following information:

If you own your property in a trust, you are going to provide a copy of your trust documents and any updated amendments



If you own your property in an LLC, you are going to provide articles of organization, copy of a signed operating agreement and certification of good standing from the state the LLC was created in



If you own your property as a corporation, you are asked to provide articles of incorporation, corporate resolution, certification of good standing from the state in which the corporation was created and copies of the bylaws



The reason why the title company wants these is because they want to figure out and confirm that the owner of record has the authorzation and authority to sign all the documents to sell or refinance that property.

Information in this post is provided by Reta Chin from Fidelity National Title and Escrow.