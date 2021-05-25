Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 07:15 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:35 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:51 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 01:23 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 07:50 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 03:19 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small north northwest swell that bumped up north and west facing shore surf yesterday will be fading through the morning. The next small northwest swell is expected to increase north and west facing shore surf Wednesday night through Friday. While confidence is still somewhat low this far out, the arrival of a larger Memorial Day Weekend northwest swell Sunday could significantly pick up Memorial Day surf along many northern and western exposures.

A series of small, long period southwest to south swells originating from the southern hemisphere are arriving and will persist through Friday. These swells will provide a minor boost to surf heights to near seasonal values throughout the week.

Trade winds upstream of the islands are producing moderate surf along east facing shores despite the relatively weak trade winds around the islands. This elevated eastern coast surf will fade during the second half of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.