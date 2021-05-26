The Sentry Tournament of Champions raised over $1 million this past year for Maui charities. PC: Wendy Osher

$526,760 worth of donations were raised by the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions and provided to more than a dozen Maui non-profits this year, tournament officials and representatives announced.

“This year’s results are fantastic—a 75 percent increase since we became title sponsor only four years ago,” said Sentry chairman of the board, president and CEO Pete McPartland. “The island community has welcomed us as family, as ʻohana, and we consider Maui our home away from home and treat it as such.”

Part of the PGA tour, the Sentry Tournament of Champions has generated more than $7.5 million for community charities since it moved to Maui in 1999.

The designated beneficiaries of the 2021 event were:

• Boy Scouts of America

• Friends of the Children’s Justice Center

• Hale Makua Health Services

• J. Walter Cameron Center

• Ka Lima O Maui

• Lahainaluna High School Foundation

• Lahaina Junior Golf

• First Tee of Maui

• Whale Trust

• Hui O Wa’a Kaulua

• Love the Sea

• Maui Preparatory Academy

• Paia Community Center

• Spare for Change

• Kumulani Chapel

• Pu’u Kukui Watershed Preserve

• University of Hawai’i – Truth Racial Healing Facilitator

The $526,760 also included supporting their ongoing Sentry Scholars program, which gives Maui public school students a scholarship to attend the University of Hawai’i and a donation to the Maui United Way.

In conjunction with the tournament, Maui public school students are also part of a mask design contest. Students with the mask that best reflects their community will earn their respective schools a donation from the Sentry company.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This year’s charitable donation grew as well through Sentry’s support of the “Aloha Friday” tournament tradition, which celebrated its third year in 2021. During Aloha Friday, PGA TOUR players can earn additional charity dollars, contributed by Sentry Insurance, for on-island charities by wearing Aloha print hats, shirts, shoes and pants.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to the money raised as part of the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the Sentry Insurance Foundation made a separate $250,000 donation to the Maui Food Bank, the country’s primary safety net for hunger relief, during tournament week.

In all, Sentry and the tournament’s support for charities on the island of Maui have totaled more than $1 million the past year.

The 2022 Sentry Tounrament of Champions returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua next January with all four competitive rounds broadcast of GOLF Channel.