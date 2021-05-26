Maui News
New York Woman Found Deceased on Lahaina Pali Trail in West Maui
Maui police have classified the death of a visitor as an unattended death after finding the woman lying unresponsive on the Wailuku side of the Lahaina Pali Trail.
The incident was reported at 3:58 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2021.
Upon arrival, no life-saving measures were performed as officers determined the female to be deceased.
Police say a preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play.
The victim has been identified as Kathryn Twomey, 69, of New York.
An autopsy has been scheduled.
The investigation is ongoing.
