Maui police have classified the death of a visitor as an unattended death after finding the woman lying unresponsive on the Wailuku side of the Lahaina Pali Trail.

The incident was reported at 3:58 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2021.

Upon arrival, no life-saving measures were performed as officers determined the female to be deceased.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play.

The victim has been identified as Kathryn Twomey, 69, of New York.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The investigation is ongoing.