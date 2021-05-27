Hosmer Grove campground. PC: NPS.

Visitors to Haleakalā National Park will soon be able to reserve Hosmer Grove Campground campsites in advance of their visit. Reservations will go live on Recreation.gov beginning on June 1, 2021.

Hosmer Grove campground was previously a first come, first served campground; reservations are now required, online through the new advance reservation system. The wilderness cabins and Kīpahulu campground remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Rangers say the new system addresses public requests for a reservation system at park campgrounds. Visitors will now have the ability to plan ahead and know they will have a place to camp upon arrival. According to the NPS, the system will also improve the visitor experience by reducing crowding and associated traffic congestion at park campgrounds. The reservation system will streamline the camping process, allowing park visitors to check the availability of sites in real time and receive immediate confirmation.



Reserve Your Hosmer Grove Campsite in Advance:

Visitors wishing to reserve a campsite at Hosmer Grove campground will be able to do so by visiting Recreation.gov beginning June 1, 2021 at 7 a.m. Hawaiʻi Standard Time. On that date, reservations will be available for applicable campgrounds for stays through Dec. 1, 2021, and then on a rolling six-month basis thereafter. Camping is $5 per night with a three-night maximum stay over a 30-day period. Entrance fees are to be paid when entering the park. Campsite reservations are expected to fill quickly, and visitors are strongly encouraged to plan ahead.

Visitors must create an account on the Recreation.gov website prior to making a campground reservation. Those who already have an account are encouraged to confirm their login and password. This is the same reservation site used for wilderness campsites in Haleakalā Crater at Palikū and Hōlua and sunrise reservations in Haleakalā National Park.

Hosmer Grove Campground Information:

Each campsite allows a maximum of five people and one tent. Each campsite includes one picnic table and a fire pit with attached grill. Campers must bring their own charcoal; no wood collecting is permitted. Camping trailers or pop-up campers require a campsite reservation (which allows use of the campsite picnic table and grill) and are only permitted in corresponding parking spaces. There are no showers or electrical outlets. There is a water station and vault toilets. Pets are allowed on a leash no longer than 6 feet within the campground and on the roads within campground boundaries. Quiet hours are 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Check out time is 11 a.m.