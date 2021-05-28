Maui Arts & Entertainment

Live @ the MACC to Feature Johnny Helm with Special Guest John Cruz, May 29

May 28, 2021, 7:19 PM HST
* Updated May 28, 6:34 PM
Johnny Helm. Image courtesy of Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents singer-songwriter and three-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano nominee Johnny Helm and special guest, John Cruz to its schedule of free Live @ the MACC concerts taking place on the Castle Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 29. The show will be streamed on the MACC website, its Facebook and YouTube pages – and on Akaku Channel 55.

Helm describes his music as acoustic folk/rock and his performances showcase his distinct songwriting skills and his own individual sound. His three Nā Hōkū Hanohano nominations were for his first EP, Banyan Tree, followed by the albums Divide and his latest release, Lainey and the 93.

Singer-songwriter John Cruz engages audiences with rich storytelling through songs ranging from Hawaiian to blues, folk, R&B and more. Cruz is both a Grammy and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winner. Captivating guitar playing, soulful vocals and a compassionate, genuine heart make Cruz one of Hawai‘i’s most beloved artists.

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Live @ the MACC series launched in November 2020 in an attempt to offer a respite during the pandemic while bringing joy to the community via the arts and various art forms. The events in the Live @ the MACC series have been a combination of drive-in movies as well as live and livestreamed concerts.

The Live @ the MACC series is made possible by the generous support of the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development. The series is designed to bring much needed opportunities for many of Hawai‘i’s performing artists and art forms, in a combination of live/virtual or safe/live in-person events that meet or exceed current COVID-19 guidelines.

All the Live @ the MACC events are free of charge. Donations and support for the MACC are welcome and can be made online.

