Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 09:06 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 04:55 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:02 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 11:58 PM HST. High 1.0 feet 03:10 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 09:47 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 05:47 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:02 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Several swells arriving from the Southern Hemisphere will maintain small to moderate surf along south facing shores through the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend. Expect small background surf along south facing shores next Tuesday, followed by small to moderate surf during the middle of next week. The current small northwest swell will gradually lower through Saturday. A new medium period northwest swell arriving early Sunday will cause surf to increase to small to moderate heights along most north and west facing shores from late Sunday through Tuesday. This swell will gradually lower from next Wednesday into Friday. Surf along east facing shores will gradually diminish from tonight into early next week due to the light background flow. As the trade winds return next Tuesday, expect surf to increase slightly along east facing shores around the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.