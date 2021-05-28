Maui Surf Forecast for May 28, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:02 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:02 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Several swells arriving from the Southern Hemisphere will maintain small to moderate surf along south facing shores through the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend. Expect small background surf along south facing shores next Tuesday, followed by small to moderate surf during the middle of next week. The current small northwest swell will gradually lower through Saturday. A new medium period northwest swell arriving early Sunday will cause surf to increase to small to moderate heights along most north and west facing shores from late Sunday through Tuesday. This swell will gradually lower from next Wednesday into Friday. Surf along east facing shores will gradually diminish from tonight into early next week due to the light background flow. As the trade winds return next Tuesday, expect surf to increase slightly along east facing shores around the middle of next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com