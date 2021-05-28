Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 28, 2021

May 28, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio...
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
3-5
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 09:06 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 04:55 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:02 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 11:58 PM HST.




High 1.0 feet 03:10 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 09:47 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 05:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:02 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Several swells arriving from the Southern Hemisphere will maintain small to moderate surf along south facing shores through the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend. Expect small background surf along south facing shores next Tuesday, followed by small to moderate surf during the middle of next week. The current small northwest swell will gradually lower through Saturday. A new medium period northwest swell arriving early Sunday will cause surf to increase to small to moderate heights along most north and west facing shores from late Sunday through Tuesday. This swell will gradually lower from next Wednesday into Friday. Surf along east facing shores will gradually diminish from tonight into early next week due to the light background flow. As the trade winds return next Tuesday, expect surf to increase slightly along east facing shores around the middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Navy Comments on “Russian Hydrographic Vessel” Off Hawaiian Islands  2Letters: Topics Include Solar Farm, Vaccines, Masks, Naked Men, Tourist Wrath & Maui Skulduggery  3Hawaiian Airlines Ends ‘Ohana by Hawaiian Service  4Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea Invites Guests Who “Give Back” to “Come Back”  5DOH: Variants are Dominant COVID-19 in Hawai‘i  6Hawai‘i Mask Mandate Lifted for Outdoors