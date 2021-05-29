Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center. PC: Department of Public Safety, Annual legislative report

Sixty-one inmates tested positive for COVID-19 at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island as part of the latest round of testing currently underway.

The 61 new cases brings the total positive count among inmates at the facility to 71. There’s also one staff member that tested positive.

HCCC has enacted their pandemic protocol which includes implementing a facility-wide quarantine of all inmate housing and suspending inmate movement going out of the facility. The facility is in constant contact with the courts to notify them of the status, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

“The warden and his staff are working very hard to safeguard everyone and mitigate further spread of the virus,” said Tommy Johnson, PSD deputy director for corrections. “We appreciate the immediate assistance from the Department of Health team assigned to PSD, and I also want to commend the facility health care and security staff who quickly enacted their pandemic plan to isolate, quarantine, and cohort inmates to the best of their ability.

The daily COVID-19 counts released by the state Department of Health are posted here.