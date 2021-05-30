The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no daytime roadwork scheduled on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day, unless permitted.

Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Olowalu (night work) : Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 15.1 and 15.6, Olowalu Village Road and Honoapiʻilani Highway, on Tuesday evening, June 1 through Friday morning, June 4, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for pavement and rumble strip work.

: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 15.1 and 15.6, Olowalu Village Road and Honoapiʻilani Highway, on Tuesday evening, June 1 through Friday morning, June 4, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for pavement and rumble strip work. Lahaina : Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 17.1 and 19, Mill Street and Honoapiʻilani Highway, on Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for pavement and rumble strip work.

: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 17.1 and 19, Mill Street and Honoapiʻilani Highway, on Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for pavement and rumble strip work. Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, June 1 through Thursday, June 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, June 1 through Thursday, June 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Kapalua to Kahakuloa: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 31 and 41.6, Lower Honoapiʻilani Road Kahekili Highway, on Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei : Single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.3, N Kīhei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

: Single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.3, N Kīhei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work. Kīhei: Right lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction between mile markers 1.8 and 7.3, Kūlanihākoʻi Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of temporary traffic signal system.

— Main Street (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Shoulder closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the westbound direction near mile marker 0.1, Main Street and Church Street intersection, on Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for utility work.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

Kahului : Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 9, Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Hoʻokipa Park, on Wednesday, June 2 through Friday, June 4, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

: Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 9, Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Hoʻokipa Park, on Wednesday, June 2 through Friday, June 4, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning. Haʻikū : Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2., Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16.2., Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance. Haʻikū to Hāna: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.8, Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance.

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 34.8, Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail maintenance. Haʻikū : Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.8 and 3.8, Ulalena Loop and Door of Faith Road, on Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, for tree trimming work.

: Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 1.8 and 3.8, Ulalena Loop and Door of Faith Road, on Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, for tree trimming work. Haʻikū (24-hour/weekend work) Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.8 and 3.2, Ulalena Loop and Waipiʻo Road, on Sunday, May 29 through Friday, June 4, 24-hours a day, for culvert work.

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between mile markers 2.8 and 3.2, Ulalena Loop and Waipiʻo Road, on Sunday, May 29 through Friday, June 4, 24-hours a day, for culvert work. Haʻikū (24/7, weekend work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8., Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Hana Highway, on Sunday, May 29 through Friday, June 4, 24-hours a day, for rock fall mitigation work. One lane will be closed 24/7. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to control traffic.

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8., Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Hana Highway, on Sunday, May 29 through Friday, June 4, 24-hours a day, for rock fall mitigation work. One lane will be closed 24/7. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to control traffic. Haʻikū: Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction near mile marker 19.3, Wailua Nui Stream, on Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for rockfall barrier repair work.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) —

Kahului (weekend/night work): Two-lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in the westbound direction between mile markers 0.9 and 4.8, Hāliʻimaile Road and Haleakalā Highway, on Friday evening, May 28, through Saturday morning, May 29, and Tuesday evening, June 1 through Friday morning, June 4, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving work. Eastbound lanes will be contraflowed to allow one lane of traffic in each direction.

— Kula Highway (Route 37) —

Kula: Alternating single lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the northbound direction between mile markers 8.1 and 10, Aʻapueo Parkway and Ōmaʻopio Road, on Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for guardrail installation and shoulder paving.

— Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) —