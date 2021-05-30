Maui Obituaries for the week ending May 30, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Mamerto Machacon

Sept. 6, 1952 – May 8, 2021

Our loving father, papa, brother and friend, Mamerto “Manny” Machacon, peacefully passed into Our Heavenly Father’s embrace on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

He was born on Sept. 6, 1952 in Cili Binalonan, Pangasinan (Philippines) to Eligio and Lourdes and was the three of six children.

He is survived by his wife Melba (33 years), son Michael Ryan, daughter Vilma (Ricky) Delacruz and three grand children Rylee, Raelon and Vannah.

Filomena Laforga Hyatt (Tulba)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Dec. 12, 1948 – April 30, 2021

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Filomena Laforga Hyatt, 72 of Lahaina, Hawaiʻi passed peacefully on Friday April 30, 2021. She was born on Dec. 12, 1948 to Bernandino Laforga and Maria Laforga in Ilocos Norte, Philippines.

She is survived by her sons; James Loresto, Fred Loresto, Rick Hyatt Jr. and Jason Hyatt, sisters and brothers

She is pre-deceased by her parents; Bernandino & Maria.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Services for Filomena will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Norman’s Mortuary. Public visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. and will be a walk through service.

Due to the pandemic, public visitation will be a walk through visitation; there will be no soliciting after the respects have been paid to the family. Temperature checks will be mandated and we ask that you wear your masks at all times.

Burial will be at Valley Isle Memorial Park.

Ian “K-Boy” Matsumura

March 1, 1990 – May 8, 2021

Ian K-Boy Matsumura Jr. of Wailuku passed away on May 8, 2021. He was born on March 1, 1990 in Wailuku. He attended Baldwin High School and graduated in 2008. Throughout his life, K-Boy enjoyed going to the beach, fishing, swimming, playing baseball and building models. He loved spending his free time working on his first Volkswagen car.

Ian is survived by his parents Ian and Norine Matsumura, Sr. ; brother, Kori Matsumura and sister, Kaili Matsumura.

Elizer B. Companero

June 18, 1959 – May 6, 2021

Elizer B. Companero, 61, of Lahaina, Maui, passed into Our Heavenly Father’s embrace on May 6, 2021 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on June 18, 1959, in Bangui, Ilocos Norte, Philippines.

He was predeceased by his father, Alfredo Companero. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Shirley Valencia Companero; mother, Celedonia Companero; daughters, Rezyel (Emerson) Pinera, Shirlene Michelle Companero, Honey (Rannel) Capuno – Philippines, Jenny (Alex) Mantes – Philippines; siblings, Alicia (Jerry-deceased) Valenzuela, Rudy (Estrella) Companero, Cedecias (Evelyn) Companero, Diesy Companero, Ofelia (Abraham) Gali, Noel-deceased (Perla) Companero, Jaime (Mildred) Companero, Nelie (Robert) Sioson; mother-in-law Eugenia Valencia; 6 grandchildren (Philippines); puppies Nori and Mocha and numerous nieces and nephews.

Elizer was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many. He worked at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa (Housekeeping Department) for 31 years. He also worked at Kapalua Land Company, Royal Kahana Resort, Liberty House and Star Market for many years.

Elizer centered his life around God and his family. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family and being a handy man around the house.

A public drive-through visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Ballard Family Mortuary; burial will follow, 1 p.m. at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haʻikū.

The Companero family would like to extend their gratitude to their family/friends for their continued support, prayers and love. They would also like to thank the staff of Maui Medical Group and Maui Memorial Medical Center for their care.

Martina Adaon “Nangy” Gaoiran

Dec. 13, 1923 – May 24, 2021

Martina (Nangy) Adaon Gaoiran, 97

Our loving mother and grandmother had peacefully passed away in the comfort of her home on Monday, May 24, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Dec. 13, 1923 in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, Philippines to the late Teofilo Adaon and Petra Natividad.

She had traveled to Hawaiʻi in 1976 and was taken care of by her daughter, Virginia and son, Robert ever since. Nangy enjoyed gardening, sewing, bargaining at swapmeets, enjoyed spending her time with her grand-daughters, reading her bible and attending church services.

Although she is no longer here, she will continue to live in the hearts of her children, Linda (Bobby) Baraoidan, Robert (Korina) Gaoiran; grandchildren, Patrick Keau, Fernando Suguitan, Shirley Suguitan, Ronald (Terri) Suguitan, Imelyn (Gary) Coratibo, Judith (Norman) Guillermo, Jeannette Versoza, Stacey (Randolf) Vinoray, Brandon Baraoidan, Jermaine (Mary Ann Corpuz) Baraoidan, Lance (Charles) Ferreira, Ariel (Raquel) Gaoiran, Kristyn (Matthew) Perez, Alicia (Danny Gumboc) Gaoiran; great-grandchildren, Anthony (Patty Chai) Ibanez, Braylen Coratibo, Alannah (Brandon) Chung, Chaynah Coratibo, Anissa Guillermo, Chance Guillermo, Madison Guillermo, Eisen Guillermo, Katelyn Cierra Usam, Devin Usam, Braiden Usam, Tyler Kim, Reid Falces, Shanelle (Jasper) Tapec, Sharell Williams, Chelsea Baraoidan, Joshua Baraoidan, Shaley Baraoidan, Leyandra Baraoidan, Kierra Baraoidan, Chance Ferreira, Johanna Taitaiau-Rivas, Joey Rivas Jr., Joelynn Rivas, William-Kayden Akau, Jameson Cole Nguyen, Levi-Sage Perez, Nathaniel Jaymes Gumboc, Zeus; great-great grandchildren, Janaiah Tapec, Jaisley Tapec, Ezekiel McGriff, Zaylie-Ann McGriff, Revan Chung, extended family members and friends.

She is together now with her parents; step-mother, Lourdes Adaon; former spouse, Roberto Castillo Gaoiran; daughter, Virginia (George) Versoza; siblings, Isperito Adaon, Flaviana Adaon Duntang, Marcelina Madorora, Eusebia Palacay, Emilio Adaon; granddaughter, Nicole Taitaiau and daughter-in-law, Kim Gaoiran.

Visitation will be held on June 25, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at Norman’s Mortuary. Continued visitation will be on June 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. Service and burial times are at the privacy of the immediate family. Due to the on-going pandemic of COVID-19, we the family of our dear Nangy, kindly ask for you all to wear your masks and apply social distancing at all times.

A heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Hospice Maui for their compassionate care of Nangy during her time here.

Nov. 7, 1945 – April 28, 2021

June 4, 1956 – May 7, 2021

Dec. 19, 1963 – May 14, 2021

Elizabeth Christine Leilani Tampon, 57, of Pukalani, Maui, passed away on May 14, 2021, at her home, with family at her side, under the care of Hospice Maui. She was born on Dec. 19, 1963, in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held, followed by a public drive-thru visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Ballard Family Mortuary; burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haʻikū.

Elizabeth was a Laundry Supervisor at Mama’s Fish House. She was predeceased by her beloved mother, Harriet Kuuipo Tampon. She is survived by her siblings, Solomon Kalua, Valley Rose Leolani Tampon; nephew, Grant Cumming; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunties, uncles and cousins.

Alehandro Arao

March 10, 1930 – May 21, 2021

Ailini Latu

Oct. 13, 1936 – May 8, 2021

Husband:

Tonga Auka Latu †

Sons:

Sefita Latu, Tuiaki Senituli, Sione Auka Latu, Konilei Latu, Tevita Manoa Latu †,

Sefita Tupou Koloi †

Daughters:

Kaloline Tupou Koloi †, Iesieli Latu Pepe, Etina Latu Pahulu, Ana Latu Tupou

Parents:

Tevita Tuiaki †, Lesieli Tonga †

Grandchildren:

Hapa Tupou Koloi, ‘Atelaite Tupou Maveni,

‘Etina Koloi Mafi, Latai Tupou Koloi, Petisolovia Koloi, Tonga ‘Auka Jr. Latu, Sifa Davis Jr. Latu, Loloahi Latu, Senituli Jr. Latu, Kaufusi Mei Jr. Pepe,

Fa‘asua L. V. Pepe, ‘Ailini Jr. Latu, Konileti Latu, Mounu Latu, Lala Latu, Luisa Ailini Latu,

Sione Aulea Latu Jr., Lesieli Latu,

Taipaletu Teresa Latu, Manoa A. Latu, Paea Pahulu, Tonga ‘Auka Pahulu, Tuiaki Pahulu, Paea Jr. Pahulu, Ailini Si‘i Pahulu, Siua Tupou, Sentiuli Jr. Tupou, Paea Tupou, Seini Fisi‘i Kotone – Tupou,

Felisita Tupou, Kolinisi Latu, Matiu Latu, ‘Etina Latu

34 Pea ko ‘eni, ‘oku ou lea māvae ki he kakai fulipē. ‘Oku vave ke u ‘alu ‘o mālōlō ‘i he palataisi ‘o e ‘Otuá, kae ‘oua ke toe fakataha ‘a hoku laumālié mo e sinó, pea

‘omi au kuó u ikuna ‘i he ‘ataá, ke fetaulaki mo kimoutolu ‘i he ‘ao ‘o e fakamaau lelei ‘o Sihova māfimafi, ko e Fakamaau Ta’ engata ‘o e mo‘uí mo e maté fakatou’osi. ‘Ēmeni.

Due to the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19, we kindly ask for those in attendance to wear your masks and practice social distancing at all times. Temperature checks will be done on entry. Seating will be limited to the

families RSVP seating listing only. All others visitors will have to walk through the chapel and exit the rear. Thank you for your cooperation.

Veronica Kotaro Omelau

Sept. 26, 1955 – May 12, 2021

Private family viewing .

Patrick Bernard Jarnesky

March 16, 1936 – May 13, 2021

Our loving father, papa, brother and friend; Patrick Bernard Jarnesky, has peacefully passed on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the age of 85. He was born in Puunene to John Jarnesky & Helen Medeiros on March 16th, 1936.

Patrick worked at HC&S as a Planter Operator where he retired. He loved camping and fishing with his family. He enjoyed spending time with all of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Although he is no longer here, he will continue to live in the hearts of his loving wife; Lei Gladys Rodrigues Jarnesky, sons; (Teddy Fetalvero, Dale Fetalvero, Denny Rodriguez, Bernard Jarnesky and Ralph Jarnesky), daughters; (Deborah Schamel (Fetalvero) and Lily Ann Harris (Jarnesky) grandchildren; (23), great-grandchildren; (44); great great grandchildren (39).

He is pre-deceased by his parents; (John Jarnesky and Helen Medeiros Jarnesky) Two daughters; Corinne Rodrigues (Jarnesky) and Marieatta Jarnesky.

Visitation will be held on Thursday May 27, 2021 at Norman’s Mortuary from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family asks that you bring leis.

Please send condolences to Lily Harris – 663 Linekona Place, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Thank you to Island Hospice for caring for dad while in their care until he went home to be with our heavenly Father.

Joseph Gonsalves Williams

Oct. 23, 1924 – May 1, 2021

Joseph Gonsalves Williams, 96, of Wailuku, Maui passed away on May 1, 2021, under the care of Hospice Maui.

He was born on Oct. 23, 1924 in Paiʻā. He grew up in Kanaha camp where he was neighbors with Martha Rezents who would end up being his future wife of 60 years. He graduated from St. Anthony HS where over the years he was active on the school board, alumni association, finance committee, Holy Name Society and Knights of Columbus . He was a member of the VFW for 70 years as well as other community associations. He retired from Maui Memorial Park as general manager and finance director.

Joseph loved God, his family and his country.

He is survived by his sons, Michael (Karen) Williams, Peter (Beverley) Williams; daughter, Josette (Michael) Barrett; sister, Wilma Tarlton, brother’s-in-laws, Ernest Rezents, John Moniz; grandchildren, Scott Williams, Alex Williams, Thomas (Jennifer) Williams, Christopher Williams, Aaron (Nina) Williams, Rachel Barrett; and great grandsons, Gavin & Matthew Williams.

Visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Ballard Family Mortuary. Mass will be at St. Anthony Church, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Eulogy at 10:30 a.m., Mass at 11 a.m. Burial at 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

Due to COVID-19, the use of masks and social distancing practices are required.