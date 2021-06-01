Maui Business

ALU LIKE Receives $61,466 Grant From Office of Hawaiian Affairs

June 1, 2021, 12:18 PM HST
* Updated June 1, 12:19 PM
ALU LIKE will use a $61,466 grant to provide educational assistance training to help students at Ke Kula Ni‘ihau O Kekaha Learning Center on Kauaʻi. Photo Credit: Ke Kula Ni‘ihau O Kekaha Learning Center

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has granted $61,466 to non-profit ALU LIKE to provide Educational Assistance training to kumu, and mākua of haumāna attending Ke Kula Ni‘ihau O Kekaha Learning Center on Kauaʻi to help increase literacy and digital media skills in their students.

“E alu like mai kākou, e nā ‘ōiwi o Hawai‘i,” which means “Let Us Work Together, Natives of Hawai‘i.”

The purpose of the Project EA (Educational Assistant) is to serve the Native Hawaiian lāhui in alignment
with the strategic foundations, directions and outcomes of 15-year Mana i Mauli Ola Strategic Plan.

The OHA funding is through its ‘Ohana and Community Program. The grant will help to reinforce and strengthen Native Hawaiians’ ‘ohana (family), moʻomeheu (culture) and ʻāina (land and water).

To learn more about ALU LIKE, go to alulike.org.

