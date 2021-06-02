United Airlines. File image credit: United Airlines.

United Airlines launches its new nonstop flight from Kahului Airport (OGG) to New York/Newark (EWR) on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

This is the airline’s only nonstop flight from Maui to the US mainland’s east coast. United’s hub at Newark also provides one-stop access to destinations along the east coast like Boston and Maine.

The flight will be operated with a Boeing 767-300ER aircraft, which features 46 business class all-aisle-access seating, and 22 United Premium Plus seats.

To celebrate the new flights, United will be having a small gate-side celebration at Kahului Airport with a small giveaway for customers departing on the 4:40 p.m. flight.

United has served Hawaiʻi for more than 70 years. Airline representatives say it was the first carrier to introduce service between the mainland and Kona and Maui in 1983.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“United is committed to helping safely restore travel to Hawaiʻi and has introduced a number of solutions to make it easier for customers to understand and follow safety requirements throughout the islands,” according to an airline spokesperson. Earlier this year, the airline announced that customers traveling to Hawaiʻi who have a valid negative COVID-19 test can show their results before boarding to save time and skip document screening lines upon arrival.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

United is also making it easier to get the right tests to avoid Hawaiʻi’s 10-day quarantine by making approved COVID-19 tests available to all customers traveling to the islands no matter where in the US their travel begins. Additionally, the airline recently introduced a new digital solution, “The Travel-Ready Center,” where customers can review COVID-19 entry requirements, find local testing options and upload any required testing and vaccination records for travel, all in one place.