AAA Hawai’i reported that gas price increases have slowed after Memorial Day weekend. Photo Credit: AAA Hawai’i

Following Memorial Day weekend, gas prices in Hawaiʻi rose no more than two cents per gallon or paused in most regions, according to AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

Today in Kahului on Maui, the average price for regular unleaded gas is $3.94 per gallon, which is up two cents compared to last week, 20 cents higher than last month, and 60 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

Today’s statewide average price also is $3.94 a gallon, which is up a penny from last Thursday, 16 cents higher than a month ago, and 75 cents higher than the average last year on the same date.

“While state price averages remain at levels not seen since November 2014, we saw a slowdown or a pause in the rate of increase in all regions,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawai’i general manager. “We’ll see in the next couple of weeks if this is part of a trend or a pause.”

On Kauaʻi, Lihue’s average price for is $4.12, which is unchanged from last week, 15 cents higher than last month and 60 cents higher than a year ago today.

In Honolulu, today’s average is $3.87, which is up two cents from a week ago, 16 cents higher than last month and 86 cents higher than the price on this date last year.

On the Big Island, Hilo’s average gas price is $4.00, which is unchanged for two weeks, nine cents higher than last month, and 54 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

