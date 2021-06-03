Photo Attached: File photo of past Rummage Sale / Photo Courtesy Seabury Hall

Seabury Hall will host their popular Rummage Sale traditionally held in conjunction with their annual craft fair as an independent event Saturday, June 5 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside and near their gymnasium.

The school had an extra year to collect gently used clothing, furniture, toys, books, household items and more for their re-imagined craft fair, shared the Seabury Hall’s Director of Advancement, Kaimana Brummel.

Sales are cash only. All proceeds go to support Seabury Hall’s financial aid program.

“Our financial aid program has given hundreds of students the opportunity to pursue their dreams and hope for a brighter future,” Brummel said.

Parking will be on the soccer field behind the gymnasium (enter from Meha road). Look for signage near campus that leads to the entrance.

Masks and social distancing will be observed inside the gym.

Seabury Hall: In the fall of 1964, Seabury Hall began its service as a college preparatory school for girls with an enrollment of 51. Fifty-seven years later, Seabury Hall has a co-educational enrollment of 438 students and 110 employees. The school is dedicated to providing a superior college preparatory educational experience for diverse, bright students from all segments of the Maui community.