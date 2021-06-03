Maui Activities

Seabury Hall Hosts Annual Rummage Sale

June 3, 2021, 4:45 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Photo Attached: File photo of past Rummage Sale / Photo Courtesy Seabury Hall
Photo Attached: File photo of past Rummage Sale / Photo Courtesy Seabury Hall

Seabury Hall will host their popular Rummage Sale traditionally held in conjunction with their annual craft fair as an independent event Saturday, June 5 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside and near their gymnasium.

The school had an extra year to collect gently used clothing, furniture, toys, books, household items and more for their re-imagined craft fair, shared the Seabury Hall’s Director of Advancement, Kaimana Brummel.

Sales are cash only. All proceeds go to support Seabury Hall’s financial aid program.

“Our financial aid program has given hundreds of students the opportunity to pursue their dreams and hope for a brighter future,” Brummel said.

Parking will be on the soccer field behind the gymnasium (enter from Meha road). Look for signage near campus that leads to the entrance.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Masks and social distancing will be observed inside the gym.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Seabury HallIn the fall of 1964, Seabury Hall began its service as a college preparatory school for girls with an enrollment of 51.  Fifty-seven years later, Seabury Hall has a co-educational enrollment of 438 students and 110 employees.  The school is dedicated to providing a superior college preparatory educational experience for diverse, bright students from all segments of the Maui community.

 

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Post Arrival Test to End on June 4 2United Launches Kahului to New York Area Nonstop Flight, June 3 3Memorial Fund Set up for Family of Maui Teen, Kahiau Hill 4Maui Police Make 10 DUI Arrests During Graduation and Memorial Day Weekend 5Preliminary Data: 5,863 Passengers Arriving Daily to Kahului, Maui 6Hawaiʻi Shorelines Top List of Best Beaches in America