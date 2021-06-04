Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 12:13 PM HST. Low 1.0 feet 05:21 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 10:48 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 05:40 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 12:47 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small bump to north shore surf is expected Saturday. South shore surf will slowly rise to near seasonal average over the weekend as a couple of small, long period south swells move through the islands. East shore surf will increase to near seasonal average as trades over and upstream of the state strengthen through the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high NNE short period wind swell for the morning going more NE and building a bit during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.