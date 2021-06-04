Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 04, 2021

June 4, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 12:13 PM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 05:21 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 10:48 PM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 05:40 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 12:47 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small bump to north shore surf is expected Saturday. South shore surf will slowly rise to near seasonal average over the weekend as a couple of small, long period south swells move through the islands. East shore surf will increase to near seasonal average as trades over and upstream of the state strengthen through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Knee high NNE short period wind swell for the morning going more NE and building a bit during the afternoon.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Maui Post Arrival Test to End on June 4  2California Visitor Arrested on Maui for Alleged Travel Quarantine Violation  3New PacIOOS Online Tool Predicts High Wave Flooding in West Maui  4United Launches Kahului to New York Area Nonstop Flight, June 3  5Maui Police Make 10 DUI Arrests During Graduation and Memorial Day Weekend  6Mahi Pono and Hawaii Food & Wine Festival Host Groundbreaking Chefs’ Corner Project